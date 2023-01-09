Days after the Air India urination story came to light, left-liberals took to social media to trick the Hindu Brahmin community into guilt for the actions of one man.

The incident dates back to November 26, 2022, when the accused, identified as Shankar Mishra, urinated on a female co-passenger onboard Air India flight AI-102. Mishra is said to be in an inebriated state at that time.

The accused was subsequently arrested, remanded to judicial custody and fired from his job. However, the usual suspects tried to use this despicable, one-off incident to shame the entire Brahmin community.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rajdeep Sardesai

The man leading the pack of ‘vultures’ was none other than ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai. “So drunk biz man found urinating on Co passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan?” he inquired.

“Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree?” he further claimed.

Rajdeep Sardesai tried to link the crime of Shankar Mishra to his caste and religion, despite it being evident that the heinous act was not fuelled by religious or caste hate. The veteran ‘journalist’ also invoked Muslims into the conversation to peddle the perpetual tale of Muslim victimhood.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sagarika Ghose

As expected, his wife and ‘journalist’ Sagarika Ghose did not leave the opportunity to dehumanise the Brahmin community.

She alleged, “So who brings greatest shame to India & becomes epitome of filthy Indian behaviour abroad? Is it Singh, Khan, Verghese, Krishnan, Rosario, Basu, or Mohanty?”

“No, it’s Mishraji from the Bimaru Hindi heartland. A cautionary tale for those imposing Hindi belt behaviour codes on all, Ghose further added. On January 5 this year, she even went on to suggest that the ‘system’ is protecting the accused by not taking action against him.

The same system that acts double quick to arrest activists dubbed “anti national” has barely moved to act against “Shekhar Mishra” who exposed himself & urinated on a woman. Where is Shri Mishra? Why no photo yet? Why so much secrecy? Name and shame !#AirIndia — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 5, 2023

“The same system that acts double quick to arrest activists dubbed “anti-national” has barely moved to act against “Shekhar Mishra” who exposed himself & urinated on a woman. Where is Shri Mishra? Why no photo yet? Why so much secrecy? Name and shame !#AirIndia,” she had claimed.

Leftist propaganda handle, Drunk Journalist, also resorted to whataboutism to deviate public discourse from the ‘Air India urination story’ accused to his religious community,

It tweeted, “Shankar Mishra who peed on an elderly woman arrested. I dread to imagine if he had been a Muslim. The entire investigation, debates and attacks would’ve been on religion. There are scums in every religion but only when the accused is a Muslim, the blame goes to religion.”

Shankar Mishra who peed on a elderly woman arrested.



I dread to imagine if he had been a Muslim. The entire investigation, debates and attacks would’ve been on the religion.



There are scums in every religion but only when the accused is a Muslim, the blame goes to religion. pic.twitter.com/JMhaOdyM9i — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) January 7, 2023

Despite the non-religious motivation behind Mishra’s actions, the usual suspects are now using the incident to malign the Brahmins and portray the Hindu community in a bad light.

They are united in their efforts to insinuate that the harrowing ‘Air India urination story’ is a ‘usual practice’ among the common Brahmins. Interestingly, the same left-liberal ecosystem is known to mouth platitudes about not finding ‘Hindu-Muslim angle’ even in communal crimes.

However, when the opportunity presented itself, they were first to exploit a non-communal crime to portray the Muslim community as a victim of an ‘ulterior Brahmin defamation campaign’.

The timing of the concerted campaign of the ecosystem also raises doubts. Given that there has been a surge in anti-Hindu crimes, it may as well be a deviation tactic to shield the actual perpetrators.

Despite the vicious campaign against them, the Brahmin community has not tried to shield Shankar Mishra in any way. On the other hand, we have seen the left liberals portraying hardened criminals and terrorists as ‘victims of the system‘ and stirring sympathy for them in the media.