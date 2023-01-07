On Saturday, January 7, Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody. Mishra is accused of urinating on a female co-passenger in an inebriated state while onboard Air India flight AI-102 on November 26, travelling from New York to Delhi. The court denied Mishra’s custody to the police and instead agreed for judicial custody.

Mishra was arrested earlier in the day by Delhi Police in Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case on Wednesday and were looking for the accused since then. Several teams were constituted to nab the accused who was finally arrested from Bengaluru.

This comes after accused Shankar Mishra, who was absconding since the incident came to light, issued a statement through his lawyers claiming that he had paid ‘compensation’ to the victim and the lady displayed no intention of lodging a complaint.

Yesterday Shankar Mishra was fired from US financial services firm, Wells Fargo. Releasing a statement on Friday, January 6, 2023, Wells Fargo said the charges against Shankar Mishra were “deeply disturbing”.

Shankar Mishra worked as a vice president for the Indian chapter of Wells Fargo, which is a multinational financial services corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2022, but it only came to the fore after the media, on January 4, 2023, reported about the letter from the woman flyer submitted to Tata Group’s chairman N Chandrasekaran. In the letter, the woman, in her 70s, narrated her harrowing experience onboard Air India.