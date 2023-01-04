Wednesday, January 4, 2023
A drunk man on Air India’s New York-Delhi flight urinates on old woman inside business class, walks away free

OpIndia Staff
A drunk male passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi recently exposed himself and urinated on a female co-passenger, as per reports. The incident happened in business class on the flight. However, the drunk male wasn’t apprehended by the crew.

The incident came to light only after the woman, a senior citizen in her seventies, wrote a letter to Tata Group’s chairman N Chandrasekaran.

As per a report in Times of India, the woman had alerted the cabin crew, but the male passenger walked away scot-free after arriving in Delhi. The woman stated that her clothes, bag and shoes were soaked in urine.

She stated that the incident happened after the lights inside the flight were dimmed after meals were served. The crew reportedly gave her a pair of pyjamas, and slippers and asked her to return to the same seat. Though several seats were vacant in the first class, the woman was asked to sit on a crew seat.

As per the report, the incident happened on November 26 on board Air India’s flight AI-102, which departed New York’s JFK Airport. “Shortly after meals were served and lights were dimmed, another passenger walked to my seat, unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts”, the woman has complained.

Air India has informed that a police complaint has been filed against the accused male passenger. An internal committee has recommended putting the man on a ‘no fly’ list.

Searched termsair india flight, air india delhi, new york delhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

