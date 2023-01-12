Thursday, January 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAlibaba sells over half of its stake in Paytm after selling shares in BigBasket...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

Alibaba sells over half of its stake in Paytm after selling shares in BigBasket and Zomato, rumoured to be exiting India

Alibaba exiting India is expected to bring cheers among investors, as it will benefit the company in heir Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) aspect

ANI
4

Paytm’s stocks on Thursday saw a sharp downside movement after a block deal that took place where 259,930 shares were sold.

The shares were sold at Rs 535.90 worth Rs 13.93 crore. Sources have confirmed that Chinese group Alibaba is behind the block deal, thereby selling about 3.1 per cent of its total equity of about 6 per cent. With this block deal, Alibaba, the sources said, seems to be making an exit from India as it had sold shares in other investments such as BigBasket and Zomato.

This is expected to bring cheers among investors. With Chinese shareholding reducing their stake, it will benefit the company in their Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) aspect.

Paytm shares’ intraday low was Rs 528.10. In fact, immediately after the block deal it soon recovered some part of the losses.

Paytm’s shares had been steadily rising for the past few days after there were several good news floating about the company. Its associate Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI approval to appoint Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO.

The company had posted a strong operating performance update for the October-December quarter.

The Paytm Super App continued to see growing consumer engagement with the average Monthly Transacting User for the quarter that ended December 2022 at 85 million, registering a growth of 32 per cent on a yearly basis.

The total merchant Gross Merchandise Value processed through the platform for the quarter ended December 2022 aggregated to Rs 3.46 lakh crore (USD 42 billion), marking a year-on-year growth of 38 per cent.

The number of loans grew 117 per cent yearly to 3.7 million for the month of December, and 137 per cent to 10.5 million cumulative loans for the three months ended December 2022.

As a result, total disbursements for the three months ended December 2022 was Rs 9,958 cr, a growth of 357 per cent on year.

Paytm believes it continues to be on track for its profitability plans, with robust revenue growth driven by its strong business model.

Meanwhile, brokerage and global investment firm Morgan Stanley, in a report, pegged Paytm’s shares target price to be at Rs 695 going ahead as against Rs 579 at Wednesday’s close. It essentially means there is an upside potential of about 20 per cent returns on investment for investors.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

BJP, a party made with the struggle of countless unsung activists: Here are 7 grassroots anecdotes by an unsung activist himself

Vempati Satya Suryanarayana -
These anecdotes originally penned in 2013 during the Mission272+ campaign been published on the then India272.com volunteer campaign portal. The anecdotes are reproduced below as written by him originally.
World

Bangladeshi leader Tarique Rahman refers to Hindu scriptures as ‘porn text’, claims they offer no moral teaching

OpIndia Staff -
The Bangladesh opposition party's campaign to topple the Bangladeshi government has been led by Nurul Haque Nur. General elections are to be held in Bangladesh in 2024.

Joe Biden’s legal team finds more classified documents in private office space

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets arms license to carry gun as threats to her life from Islamists continue

Pakistan food crisis deepens, PoK on verge of riots as unprecedented flour shortage increases

For the Left, RSS is ‘fascist’ but here are 21 incidents when they were murdered and bombed by Communists and Islamists, but never retaliated

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,616FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com