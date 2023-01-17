Two people suffered injuries during stone pelting, following a scuffle, which broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, reported news agency ANI.

As per the report, a brawl took place between some people at a meat shop with the shop owner, near Sarai Sultani Police Chowki, under the Sasni Gate Police Station limits which escalated to stone pelting, leaving two injured. The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital. A report by Jagran says that the incident turned communal where Muslim youths gathered around a Hindu man and beat him up. As per the report, a collision of bikes led to the brawl which quickly turned communal.

As per the Jagran report, at around 8:30 PM on Monday, one Dilip alias Akash, Himanshu and one more youth reached a shop near hotel Taj. There, their bike collided with some other bikes. It is alleged that the Muslim youths then started abusing them. When they protested against abuses, the Hindu youths were reportedly assaulted. Himanshu’s friend Ankit, who was passing by, saw this and stopped to help him. The Muslim youths and the employees at Taj hotel then allegedly beat them up.

“Stones were pelted after a scuffle broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Aligarh Some people went to a meat shop. An argument happened between the people and the shopkeeper and later stone pelting happened in which two people were injured,” Aligarh District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh told ANI.

“The matter is being looked into from all angles. The shopkeeper and the customers are from different communities. Names of some people have come to the fore. The situation is under control and the investigation is being done,” he added. The Jagran report says that in presence of the police, too, the stonepelting continued.

Notably, after getting the intimidation, teams from different police stations reached the spot and took the situation under control.

Police’s investigation into this matter is underway. Three people have been injured till now. The angered Hindu crowd have demanded a probe in the incident.