Thursday, January 5, 2023
Assam: Hindu minor girl allegedly kidnapped by a married Muslim man recovered

ANI
Representational image
4

A minor girl who was kidnapped from Duliajan area in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was recovered by police from Bongaigaon on Wednesday. 

According to the reports, the 17-year-old girl was missing since December 31 and the family members lodged a complaint at Duliajan police station on January 1. Following the incident, a person named Manoj Bajaj tweeted about the incident and sought the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Chief Minister Sarma also directed Dibrugarh Police to enquire into the matter. 

In his tweet, Manoj Bajaj said that “one Marwari Hindu minor girl has been kidnapped by a married Muslim man under Duliajan police station.” 

GP Singh, Special Director General of Police, Assam on Wednesday said that the girl kidnapped from Duliajan, Dibrugarh has been recovered at Bongaigaon and would be reunited with her family.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

