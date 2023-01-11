Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Ayodhya: Kashi Haridwar Peeth donates 47-gram gold and 167 kg silver to Ram Temple as donations continue to pour in

Reportedly, from the temple's sanctum sanctorum to the Shikhar or peak, there will be gold decoration. Preparations are also underway to make a garland of 108 gold coins for the Ram Lalla idol that will be installed in the temple. 

Ram Temple donations
Haridwar Peeth of Kashi Math donates 47 gram gold and 167 kg silver. (Image via ABP News)
On Monday, January 9, Peethadhishwar Sanyam Teerth Maharaj of Kashi Haridwar Peeth visited the Shri Ram temple for darshan and also met Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Kashi Haridwar Peethadheeshwar offered 47 grams of gold to build a murti (idol) of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childhood form) and 167 kg of silver for the construction of Singhdwar.

It is worth noting that devotees of Shri Ram from all over the country have so far donated over 500 kg of silver to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. According to reports, a businessman from Maharashtra has asked for permission to gold-plate Ramlala’s throne (Singhasan).

The Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust of Bihar was said to have donated Rs 10 crore for the construction of the Ram temple after it began. Following that, a yearly payment of Rs 2 crore is made to the Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage area. The Mahavir Mandir Trust has already contributed Rs 6 crore. Ramkatha orator Morari Bapu raised 18 crores and 60 lakh rupees for the temple’s construction.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has on January 5 announced that Shri Ram Temple will be ready by 1st January 2024. While speaking at a rally in Sabroom in South Tripura, Amit Shah said “During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I was the president of the BJP and Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) was the president of the Congress. He used to ask every day – the date of construction of the temple there will never be told. So Rahul baba, open your ears and listen, on January 1, 2024, you will have the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya ready.”

Searched termsAyodhya Ram Mandir, Ram Lalla temple, Ram Janmabhoomi mandir
