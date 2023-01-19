Friday, January 20, 2023
Internet applauds IAS officer for administering CPR on a conscious man in viral video, however, doctors disagree with his method

The IAS officer has been roundly applauded for saving the man's life, except by doctors. The doctors active on social media have noted that this was not the proper way to administer CPR.

IAS Yashpal Garg gave CPR to a conscious man. Image Source: Twitter handle of Yashpal Garg
On 18th January 2023, Chandigarh’s health secretary, IAS officer Yashpal Garg posted a video in which he could be seen administering CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) to a conscious man who had earlier collapsed in the office of Chandigarh housing board. After the person recovered, he was taken to the hospital where he was treated further. The video of this incident has since gone viral on social media.

The IAS officer has been roundly applauded for saving the man’s life, except by doctors. The doctors active on social media have noted that this was not the proper way to administer CPR.

Yashpal Garg tweeted, “Today a valuable human life could be saved by the timely CPR process in Chandigarh Housing Board.”

According to journalist Naina Mishra, Yashpal Garg said, “I had no training in CPR but saw a video on TV News Channel when a patient was sitting in front of the Doctor who was prescribing medicines. Suddenly the patient collapsed on the Chair.”

She shared in the next tweet that the IAS officer later visited the hospital to check on the patient. “Just met him. His wife, son, and brother were with him. He is in CCU of GMSH-16 and now all tests are normal. Being discharged shortly”, said Yashpal Garg.

While Yashpal Garg was praised by many people on social media for this act, medical practitioners and experts criticised him for not following the proper method of administering CPR. Dr. Aviral Vatsa tweeted, “Please please, don’t jump on people’s chests like this. Can do more harm than good. These things benefit only if needed & done in a proper way. Please learn from proper courses, credited online resources, and not reports of TV channels.”

Dr. Anuj Tiwari wrote, “THIS. IS. NOT. CPR! CPR is performed when the patient has no pulse and is not in awake Patient People should check facts before using the word CPR. It will send out a wrong message.”

Another doctor Dr Vanathi Sethupathi wrote, “This is not CPR. Please don’t attempt this. A conscious person does NOT need another person jumping on their chest like this.”

Doctor Dipshikha Ghosh wrote, “Glad the man is all right but this is unwarranted CPR. This video is reason enough for everybody to be trained in delivering CPR and knowing when to do so. CPR does save lives but only when done correctly. Pressing on somebody’s chest violently when they’re awake is not CPR.”

In between all the seriousness, some could look at the funny side of things. Twitter user Greeshma wrote- That ‘CPR’ video, brings to mind a scene of a Dog dry humping his master who is sitting on a reclining chair.

While the “patient” may not have required the CPR that was administered to him by the IAS officer, and whatever was administered to him may not be CPR anyway, it is good to know that the person is fine now and out of danger.

