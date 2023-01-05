All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the women’s wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has used the picture of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto as the cover photo for their upcoming national conference. AIDWA also labelled Palayam Martyr Mandap in Thiruvananthapuram as Benazir Bhutto Square.

Big hoardings with the photo of the former Pakistan PM have been put up for the AIDWA conference. The text written next to Benazir Bhutto’s image reads, “Benazir Bhutto the first woman prime minister of Pakistan was also presented with the honorary doctorate by 9 universities including Harvard University.” At the bottom, Benazir Bhutto Square is mentioned.

As per a press statement, the conference is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 9 and will be inaugurated by Mallika Sarabhai, Chancellor of the Kerala Kala Mandalam Public Deemed University. The concluding meeting of this conference will be attended by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on January 9.

Sandeep Vachaspati, Spokesperson for the Kerala unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter to condemn the communist party for placing the picture of Benazir Bhutto on the hoarding of their conference.

“The photograph of Former PM of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, who declared 1000 years of war against India, now adorns the hording that was erected in connection with the national conference of @cpimspeak women association. Beware of the traitors and the threat within,” Vachaspati tweeted.

While the conference is to be held with the slogan ‘Struggle in Unity for Equality,’ the CPI(M) women’s wing is using the cover image of Benazir Bhutto who in her speech in Larkana in the year 1990 echoed the former Prime minister of Pakistan and founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s “1000 years war against India.”

It is pertinent to mention that in 1965, the then Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a speech at the UN Security Council had said, “We will wage a war for 1,000 years against India, a war of defence…Irrespective of our size and of our resources, we shall fight to the end.”

Excerpt from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s speech at UNSC in 1965 (Image credit: bhutto.org)

This declaration of “1000 years war against India” was not a mere provocation or rhetoric which reflected in Pakistan’s policy towards India which came to be known as “Bleed India With a Thousand Cuts.”

In 1990, Benazir Bhutto delivered a speech that resulted in a surge in cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and led to the ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri Hindus.

The same Benazir Bhutto the CPI(M) identifies as a woman who received doctorates from 9 universities including Harvard also instigated the Kashmiri Muslims to take up arms and wage a Jihad against India.

“That Jagmohan (Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 1990) will be cut into Jag-Jag-Mo-Mo-Han-Han. Kashmiri Muslims do not fear because they are Muslims. Kashmiri Muslims have the blood of Mujahids and Ghazis in their veins. Kashmiris will take their freedom with bravery. From every town, village, and every mosque only one voice will echo, Azaadi,” Benazir said in her speech while addressing a large crowd.

Even though the targeted killing of Hindus in Kashmir began in 1989 with the murder of Tika Lal Taploo, Benazir Bhutto’s 1990 speech was among the many factors that led to the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir.