Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Dammam bound passenger Jauhar Ali Khan urinates on departure gate at IGI Delhi Airport, arrested and released on bail

As per reports Jauhar Ali Khan seemed to be in inebriated state and also abused fellow passengers.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Airport passenger Jauhar Ali Khan urinates at departure gate
Dammam bound passenger, one Jauhar Ali Khan, was found publicly urinating in front of departure gate no 6 at IGI’s T3 airport in New Delhi on January 8.

As reported by news agency ANI, he seemed to be in an inebriated state and also abused passengers. Delhi Police has said that he was arrested and then later released on bail bond.

