The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has informed that a total of 154 religious minorities, including Hindus, were killed in the country between January and December 2022.

The organsiation held a press conference in Dhaka on Friday (January 5) morning during which it presented the annual report of atrocities on Bangladeshi minorities.

Also known as the Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mahajot, it revealed that 39 women belonging to the minority communities were raped (27 of them were gang-raped). About 14 of the victims were killed after committing rape.

Besides, it stated that 62 religious minorities went missing in 2022 and 849 people were threatened with death. Another 424 religious minorities were attempted to be killed and 360 of them were left injured.

According to Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance Secretary General, Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, a whopping 89,990 acres of land belonging to religious minorities in the country remain occipied. And 572 families were also evicted from their homes last year.

Pramanik informed that 445 families of religious minorities were forced to leave Bangladesh altogether. In all, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and other minorities suffered a total financial loss of Taka 220 crore 89 lakh.

The annual report of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh said that about 319 families and temples were looted while 173 businesses were vandalised in 2022. Moreover, 519 cases of arson and 891 cases of attacks on residences were also registered.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance also pointed out that there have 128 instances of temple attack, 72 cases of idol theft and 481 cases of vandalism in the last year. It added that 152 religious minorities were forcibly converted in 2022 and attempts for conversion were made on 40 others.

The Hindu organisation said that about 791 religious minorities were arrested on false cases of blasphemy. It lamented that a hateful environment of intolerance has been created in Bangladesh and that the Hindu community has never been able to experience ‘real freedom.’

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance demanded the establishment of 60 reserved seats and separate electoral system in the National Parliament of the country. It also demanded setting up of Ministry of Minority Affairs and to prevent violence against the Hindu community and other religious minorities.

Hindu home attacked, idol vandalised by leader of youth wing of ruling Awami League party

In November 18 last year, the residence of a Hindu family was attacked and their puja mandap was vandalised in the Kostapara area in Bhuanpur Upazila in Tangail district in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the home belonged to local Hindu resident Subhas Ghosh. About 10 members of his family were injured during the attack and at least 4 out of them were admitted to the Bhuanpur Upazila Health Complex for medical treatment.

Those hospitalised in the aftermath of the attack were identified as Ratan, Nikhil, Ashok, and Shanto Ghosh. On the other hand, the accused was identified as Khorshed Bepari.