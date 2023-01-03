Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Former tennis player Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. Here is what we know so far

Reportedly, she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck region in November last year. After undergoing testing, the doctors informed her that she is suffering from Stage 1 throat cancer. Later, it also came to light that she has developed Stage 1 breast cancer.

OpIndia Staff
Former tennis player Martina Navratilova diagnosed with cancer. Here is what we know so far
Martina Navratilova, image via M. Bruty/ Getty Images
On Monday (January 2), former tennis player Martina Navratilova informed that she has been diagnosed with both breast cancer and throat cancer.

While speaking about the matter, the 66-year-old said, “This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

In a tweet, Martina Navratilova wrote, “Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)”

Reportedly, she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck region in November last year. After undergoing testing, the doctors informed her that she is suffering from Stage 1 throat cancer. Later, it also came to light that she has developed Stage 1 breast cancer.

She had initially confided in her friend and tennis player, Pam Shriver, prior to making the news of her cancer diagnosis public. Martina Navratilova was earlier diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 53 in 2010. She will now undergo treatment in New York City, starting next week.

Martina Navratilova, who had won 59 Grand Slam titles across all formats during her tennis career, will not be a part of the Tennis channel for the upcoming Australian Open 2023.

The ace tennis player has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump and has peddled fake news about India on multiple occasions.

In May 2021, Martina Navratilova wished ‘good luck’ to India to remove PM Modi from office. She tweeted, “Who is worse- trump or Modi? Hard to tell- but at least we got rid of our wannabe dictator. Good luck India!!!”

In October of that year, she had mocked the comment made by Home Minister Amit Shah about PM Modi being the most democratic leader. The tennis legend had also hailed ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub as a ‘hero and even met her in person.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

