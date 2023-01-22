On January 20, Punjab IAS officer Ajoy Sharma, who was serving as Health Secretary, was transferred out of the health department for allegedly refusing to allow expenditure of Rs 30 crore on the publicity of mohalla clinics in states across India. Notably, Indian Express, quoting sources, said the Punjab government had spent only Rs 10 crore on the clinics themselves.

Sharma was the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, and Finance Commissioner (Taxation). He was removed from both posts. As of now, he has not been allotted any other department. VK Meena will handle the department of health for now, while Vikar Partap will serve as Finance Commissioner (Taxation).

On the last Independence Day, the AAP government opened 75 mohalla clinics in the state. IAS Sharma handled the backend during the setting up process of the clinics. The Punjab government is set to inaugurate more such mohalla clinics next week around Republic Day.

As per the Indian Express report, two meetings were held on the promotion of mohalla clinics where Sharma was present. He reportedly refused to permit ad spending of Rs 30 crore for the publicity of the clinics stating that the department has already spent Rs 10 crore on these clinics. Sources to IE said that he allegedly said it would not be possible for him to justify spending another Rs 30 crore on the publicity of the scheme in other states like Tamil Nadu.

He reportedly said during the meeting that the people of Tamil Nadu would not benefit from the mohalla clinics in Punjab, and it was impossible to justify the money spent on ads in South India.

During the meeting on Friday, he refused to sanction the money for advertisements for the second time in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar. Soon after the meeting, he was removed from both departments. The chief secretary, however, denied allegations that he was removed for refusing to sanction money for ads. He said, “Ajoy Sharma is a good officer. He will get a new posting next week. These are routine transfers. These keep happening.”

Sharma was removed over corruption charges, said reports

On the other hand, some reports have suggested that Sharma was removed from the posts over corruption charges. As per a report in TV9 Hindi, Sharma took advantage of the faith shown by the Mann government and allotted tenders arbitrarily. Furthermore, it has been claimed that he benefitted close ones while buying and selling heavy machines. TV9 quoted unnamed sources saying that when State Chief Secretary summoned him to question about the charges, he allegedly said he did not care if anyone set up an enquiry against him.

The opposition hits out at AAP

Soon after the reports emerged that Ajoy Sharma was removed for allegedly refusing to sanction money for ads, opposition leaders in Punjab hit out at the AAP government. National Spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra said, “If wasting Public money is an art, then AAP is the progenitor of such an art form. The AAP government has transferred Punjab Health Secretary for refusing to sanction money for the advertisement of Mohalla Clinics in states other than Punjab.”

Congress MLA from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar said, “At least someone has a spine..30 crores just for publicity. Imagine all that can be done for the hospitals with that money. If only more officers would look after the state’s interests first.”

Parambans Singh Romana, National Spokesperson of Akali Dal, said, “Budget for Mohalla clinics- 10 Cr. Budget for advt outside Punjab- 30 Cr. IAS officer Ajoy Sharma pressured, he refuses sanction saying “how will I justify advertising these in states like TN”. Result – Transferred same evening. Splurging Punjab’s money to glorify Kejriwal has to stop.”

Punjab govt criticised for spending money in Gujarat on ads

This is not the first time the Punjab government has faced criticism for spending money on ads in other states. Before Gujarat Assembly Elections, it was revealed that the Punjab government had spent a substantial amount of money on Facebook ads in Gujarat. Many ads were published in the Gujarati language, targeting specifically the poll-bound state. AAP managed to win only five seats in the assembly elections in Gujarat.