A shocking case of love jihad has emerged from Indore where two Hindu girls were targeted by two Muslim youths for conversion. In Mhow near Indore, police have registered a case against two Muslim youths. These youths threatened two Hindu girls and asked them to get married to them and become Muslims.

Not only this, these two young men threatened the young minor girls that if they do not become Muslims by marrying, then they will not be able to show their faces anywhere in society. As soon as the matter was reported, the police registered a case against the two Muslim youths and started searching for them.

According to a report by Jagran, the two Hindu young girls who were being threatened are both 16-year-old minors. The accused have been identified as Wahid and Aman. The victims told the police that the accused were indulging in obscene acts with them and pressurising them to get married. When the young girls refused to marry, the accused said that they have no value in Hindu society. The accused said to the victims, “Marry us and convert to Islam.”

During this, accused Wahid caught a girl very tightly and when her friend tried to save her, the other accused Aman also caught her and started doing obscene acts. After this, both the accused threatened the minors that if they did not change their religion, they would not be able to show their face to society.

The Mhow police have registered a case against the two accused for obscene acts under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, POCSO Act, and relevant sections of the IPC. The area’s Town Inspector Mahendra Singh Bhadoria said that an investigation has been started into the case. A search is on for both the accused and strict action will be taken against them.