In UP’s Kanpur, a serial abuser named Mohammad Anas has been arrested again after he stalked his earlier victim to her school and threatened to rape and burn her with acid, just after he got bail. As per reports, Mohammad Anas stalked the victim to her college.

Anas then cornered the victim and threatened her to withdraw the complaints made against him and marry him. As per the victim, Anas threatened her that he will burn her with acid and behead her if she doesn’t do what he says. The abuser has also been accused of misbehaving and trying to molest the girl again.

As reported by ANI, Mohammad Anas was arrested by Kanpur police and sent to jail two years ago after a girl filed a molestation case against him. The victim, a school girl had filed a molestation case against a young man two years ago.

The victim’s father has told Dainik Bhaskar that Anas used to be their neighbour. In 2020, when the victim girl was a minor and was studying in school, Anas had kidnapped her and had tried to rape her. Frustrated by his constant harassment, the victim’s family had to sell their house in the locality for a very low price and move elsewhere.

Following the incident, a case under the POCSO Act was lodged against Anas and he was jailed. Just a month ago, he managed to obtain bail after staying in jail for almost 2 years. Soon after getting bail, Mohammad Anas started stalking and harassing the same girl.

The victim, as per her family has been traumatised by the recent incident and has stopped coming out of her home.

Kanpur ADCP Ankita Sharma has informed the media that acting on the victim’s complaint, the accused Md Anas has been booked under Goonda Act. The accused has been jailed previously for harassing the same girl and has now been arrested again. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Anas in the Railbazar police station.