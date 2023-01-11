Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Updated:

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song trophy at Golden Globes 2023

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. 

ANI
Naatu Naatu becomes first ever Asian song to win Golden Globes
4

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ bagged the Best Original song trophy for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 2023 Golden Globes2023 Golden Globes. 

The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. 

While accepting the award at the 2023 Golden Globes, Keeravaani expressed gratitude for his team and also thanked N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for their performance on the song. He said, “Thank you NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan danced in full stamina on the song.” 

Following the win, the official Twitter handle of ‘RRR’ congratulated Keeravaani by sharing a picture of him holding the trophy. They wrote, “LEGENDARYYYYYY MM KEERAVAANI!!.”

‘RRR’ had received two nominations at the prestigious award ceremony under the categories Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. 

This was Rajamouli’s first project after the 2017 blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

