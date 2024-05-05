Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeCrimeMaharashtra: 72-year-old shopkeeper Qamar Ansari rapes 9-year-old minor after luring her with a chocolate,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: 72-year-old shopkeeper Qamar Ansari rapes 9-year-old minor after luring her with a chocolate, threatens to kill her parents if she tells anyone

After raping the minor, Ansari gave her Rs 10 to keep her mouth shut and threatened to kill her parents if she tells anyone.

OpIndia Staff
72-year-old Kamar Ansari raped 9-year-old minor in Thane
72-year-old Kamar Ansari raped 9-year-old minor in Thane, Maharashtra (Image: Hindi OpIndia)
13

On 30th April, a 72-year-old man identified as Qamar Ansari raped a 9-year-old minor in Thane, Maharashtra. As per reports, Ansari runs a bakery shop. The victim visited the shop to buy some items. Ansari lured the little girl in the name of giving chocolate and raped her. An FIR has been registered and Ansari has been arrested by the police. The incident took place in the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station Area in Thane.

Qamar Ansari has run the bakery for a very long time. On 30th April, a 9-year-old minor girl came to his shop to buy milk. Reportedly, Ansari first engaged her in conversation and then lured her in the name of giving her a chocolate. He took her inside the shop where she was raped. No one else was present at the shop at the time of the incident.

After raping the minor, Ansari gave her Rs 10 to keep her mouth shut and threatened to kill her parents if she tells anyone. When the girl returned home, she narrated the whole incident to her parents. The child’s 42-year-old mother took her to the police station, filed a complaint, and demanded strict action against Ansari. An FIR was registered in the matter on 1st May and Ansari was arrested.

Inspector Shailesh Salvi spoke to the media and confirmed the incident. He said that the accused Ansari has been booked under Sections 376, 376A, 376B, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was presented at the court where Ansari was sent to a two-day police remand. Later, he was sent to jail. The victim was sent for medical and counselling. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar uses SM Mushrif’s books to justify his controversial comment on Karkare’s death, read how Mushrif has been defending Islamists through...

OpIndia Staff -

I am followed wherever I go, Sanjay Raut has threatened me and abused me: Patra Chawl case witness Swapna Patkar levels serious allegations

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Mani Shankar Aiyar peddles anti-India propaganda of George Soros-funded V-Dem, whines that her think tank cannot accept foreign funds

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court sends Vinod Chauhan, accused of sending 25 Crore to AAP Goa via hawala, to ED custody

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Shahnawaz brutally kills his sister-in-law and two toddler nieces over a minor argument; puts the girls’ bodies in sacks and throws them...

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Queensland MP Brittany Lauga allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted during night out, says many other women might also have been similarly attacked

OpIndia Staff -

False and malicious: FSSAI refutes reports of allowing 10 times more pesticide residue in spices, says India’s standards strictest in the world

OpIndia Staff -

Hamas supporter, Owaisi fan, in touch with radicals from Indonesia to Kazakhstan: Exclusive details on Maulvi Abu Bakar arrested for conspiring to kill Nupur...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

National Anti-Doping Agency suspends wrestler Bajrang Punia after he refused to give sample for dope test, could be barred from Olympic selection trials

OpIndia Staff -

Congress fully on path to become Muslim League 2.0? Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar furthers ’26/11 done by Hindus’ conspiracy theory by Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com