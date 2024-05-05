On 30th April, a 72-year-old man identified as Qamar Ansari raped a 9-year-old minor in Thane, Maharashtra. As per reports, Ansari runs a bakery shop. The victim visited the shop to buy some items. Ansari lured the little girl in the name of giving chocolate and raped her. An FIR has been registered and Ansari has been arrested by the police. The incident took place in the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station Area in Thane.

Qamar Ansari has run the bakery for a very long time. On 30th April, a 9-year-old minor girl came to his shop to buy milk. Reportedly, Ansari first engaged her in conversation and then lured her in the name of giving her a chocolate. He took her inside the shop where she was raped. No one else was present at the shop at the time of the incident.

After raping the minor, Ansari gave her Rs 10 to keep her mouth shut and threatened to kill her parents if she tells anyone. When the girl returned home, she narrated the whole incident to her parents. The child’s 42-year-old mother took her to the police station, filed a complaint, and demanded strict action against Ansari. An FIR was registered in the matter on 1st May and Ansari was arrested.

Inspector Shailesh Salvi spoke to the media and confirmed the incident. He said that the accused Ansari has been booked under Sections 376, 376A, 376B, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was presented at the court where Ansari was sent to a two-day police remand. Later, he was sent to jail. The victim was sent for medical and counselling. Further investigation into the matter is underway.