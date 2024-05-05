On 4th May, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that the bullet that killed IPS officer Hemant Karkare was not fired by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab but from the weapon of an ‘RSS-linked’ police officer. Karkare was one of the police officials who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008.

After facing massive backlash for his allegations, Congress leader Wadettiwar told reporters that he made the contentious remarks based on the book written by SM Mushrif. He said, “Those are not my words, I just said what was written in the book by SM Mushrif. Every information was there about the bullet by which Hemant Karkare was shot, it was not the bullet of terrorists…”

#WATCH | Kolhapur, Maharashtra: On his reported statement about the killing of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar says, "Those are not my words, I just said what was written in the book by SM Mushrif. Every information was there about… pic.twitter.com/avLzLZRbqL — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

“Brahminists bombed, Muslims hanged”: SM Mushrif authored books to absolve Pakistani terrorists pinning the blame on ‘Brahminists’ for the terror attack

It is pertinent to note that SM Mushrif is a controversial former Inspector General of Police (IGP). He wrote a book titled ‘Who killed Karkare? The Real Face of Terrorism in India’, claiming that the then ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed by “Hindu radicals”, and not the Pakistani terrorists who attacked Mumbai on 26 November 2008 after taking a boat from Karachi. Shamsuddin Mushrif had once claimed that ‘26/11 was planned to kill Hemant Karkare‘ but later issued a clarification that the Cama attack was planned to kill Hemant Karkare.

(Media headlines stating that SM Mushrif had alleged that the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 was planned to kill Hemant Karkare)

(SM Mushrif later clarified that the Cama attack, one of the places Pakistani terrorists attacked, was planned to kill the then ATS Chief, stressing that earlier headline by the portal was “misleading” and “damaging”)

According to SM Mushrif, Muslim terrorism in India is a figment of imagination, a facade created by the Intelligence Bureau to cover up the ‘real terrorism’ in the country perpetrated by Brahminists to establish Brahminist hegemony. He went further to allege that RSS is ‘India’s number 1 terrorist organisation’. He also wants that the secularists of the country should approach the Supreme Court and challenge the UAPA which is used against terrorists, in other heinous crimes as well as anti-national activities.

In his other book Brahminists Bombed, Muslims Hanged, Mushrif claimed that Muslims were framed for bomb blasts done by ‘Brahminists’. SM Mushrif went to the extent of implying that Muslims were wrongly blamed for the July 2006 Mumbai local train blasts, which killed 187 people, and by extension, that those blasts were done by ‘Brahminists’ since the title of his book was ‘Brahminists bombed, Muslims hanged’. He had said that 13 Muslims were arrested for the July 2006 Mumbai blasts but the trial court did not give them a chance to present their side.

Mushrif implied the same in the 2010 German Bakery blast in Pune when a little-known jihadi organisation had claimed responsibility for the same. Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, a native of Bhatkal in Karnataka, was arrested on the India-Nepal border in August 2013. Currently, a trial against him is ongoing before a special court in Pune in the German Bakery blast case.

(Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, Image Source – OpIndia Hindi)

Additionally, in December 2016, a special court had awarded a death sentence to Yasin Bhatkal, Shaikh, and three other IM terrorists in the Hyderabad twin blast case.

(Media report and details about the German Bakery blast case, excerpt from Indian Express article)

SM Mushrif not only defended the Islamist accused in the case alleging that he was wrongly framed, but also he went on to imply that Brahminists carried out the blasts.

Further, Mushrif directly alleged that the 2014 Pharaskhana bomb blast was done by Hindu radicals and not Islamists. This claim was strongly refuted by the Investigating Officer in the case, who called Mushrif’s allegations ‘baseless’ and said that no innocents were framed and the correct procedure was followed in the investigation.

In July 2023, the Bombay High Court directed a Pune special court to timely decide on a plea filed by a lawyer Tosif Shaikh seeking a reinvestigation into the Faraskhana bomb blast case, which was closed after all the accused were killed in police encounters.

(Details about the German Bakery blast case, excerpt from Indian Express article)

It is pertinent to note that in 2018, a decade after the Mumbai terror attack, Bombay HC had refused to order a probe into former ATS chief Karkare’s death and junked a petition alleging that his killing during the 26/11 terror attack was a conspiracy hatched by “Right Wing extremists”. Incidentally, the PIL relied on S M Mushrif’s book ‘Who Killed Karkare’. Additionally, he was also summoned by the Bombay High Court in 2010 in connection for his propaganda book.

We should accept that Hindu organisations carry out bomb blasts: Retired Justice Abhay Thipsay who joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Incidentally, Retired judge Abhay Thipsay who joined the Congress party in 2018 after his retirement, launched SM Mushrif’s propaganda book titled: “Brahminists bombed, Muslims hanged” in Pune on 13th August 2019.

Retired Justice Thipsay was the same judge who convicted 9 out of the 17 accused in the Best Bakery case, the Supreme Court had later directed a re-trial in the case and some of the individuals convicted by Justice Thipsay were later acquitted as they were framed based on the testimony of only one witness, Zahira Sheikh, who changed her statements multiple times.

Congress leader Thipsay claimed that the Hindus carried out the 2008 Malegaon blasts despite the fact that nothing has been proven in this case yet and it is in the trial phase. Furthermore, Islamic radicals were initially suspected to have carried out the 2008 blasts.

(Islamists were initially found accused in the case but they were allowed to go absconding to device Saffron terror theory, Excerpt from Indian Express article)

Congress leader Thipsay further ranted that we should accept that Hindu organisations carry out bomb blasts.

With the latest contentious remarks, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has relaunched the boogie that furthers the ‘26/11 done by Hindus’ conspiracy theory devised by Pakistan. It is pertinent to note that the concocted theory was done and dusted when terrorist Ajmal Kasab and others responsible for the dastardly terror attack were delivered Justice after following due process of Indian Law. The same modus operandi of terrorists using fake identities of Hindus to give rebirth to the bogie of Hindu/Saffron terror has been exposed by the security agencies after busting several terror modules.

Furthermore, the propaganda book by SM Mushrif based on which the Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar relaunched the “RSS ki Sazish” conspiracy theory, was junked by the courts in the past.