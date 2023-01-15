Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Updated:

Bhalswa Dairy murder: Naushad and Jagjit Singh killed a man and chopped up his body to impress their terror “bosses” in Pakistan

Naushad is associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir. Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi crime
The chopped up dead body recovered from Bhalswa drain (Image Source: Times Now)
On Sunday, January 15, Delhi Police revealed that the two terror suspects arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area killed a man and chopped up his body to impress their bosses in Pakistan. The accused, Naushad and Jagjit, recorded their act on video and sent it to their bosses in Pakistan to show their capabilities.

According to police, the two suspects who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Thursday, confessed to their crimes.

During a press conference, Delhi Police Special Cell’s Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha revealed that Arsh Wallah, who is currently based in Pakistan, directed both the accused. As per reports, ACP Kushwaha also revealed that the main intention of Naushad and Jagjit was to target a right-wing leader.

The two suspects were arrested from Bhalswa Dairy area

Earlier on Thursday, Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two — identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) — from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The police recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, and 22 live cartridges from the suspects. The police also found traces of blood at their house, following which the two were questioned.

Further, Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been a life convict in two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

During their questioning, they confessed to their terror activities, and when the police searched their residences and nearby areas, the chopped-up body was found in a drain. The deceased is yet to be identified.

When the police questioned the neighbours about the two men, they said that they had bought a new refrigerator but returned it a week later. Police suspect that the accused had chopped the man after killing him and kept the remains in the refrigerator, and later they dumped the body in the drain.

