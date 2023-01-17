Food is a highly polarising topic in India today, just like everything else. This is a direct result of the ascension to power of Narendra Modi in 2014. Before 2014, every Indian thought the same thing on every topic, there was unbelievable harmony in the country. There were rivers of milk and honey in every city, and there were eggs growing from trees. However, things just haven’t been the same since 2014.

The first thing the Narendra Modi government did after coming to power was ban eggs for children. As we know through the scientific temper introduced by Pandit Nehru, children become adults one day. If they don’t eat egg during their childhood, they will not eat eggs in their adulthood as it would be an alien food item for them. Thus, Modi government is pushing vegetarianism in a country where people even used to do gargle in the morning with leftover chicken curry. In such a scenario, making and eating egg fried rice is an act of resistance, and we resist!

It is fraught with danger to even attempt such a dish under the fascist rule of Narendra Modi, but if brave liberal voices like us won’t resist this fascism then who will? To support our bravery and to ensure we continue this brave battle against Narendra Modi, please donate to our personal bank account, you can find the link at the end of the recipe.

So, let us start the process of cooking egg fried rice. First of all, let’s go through the ingredients required to cook this dish. The first thing you require is eggs. As mentioned earlier, Modi government has already banned eggs for school going children, so it may happen that they will ban eggs for everyone in the country. Therefore, it won’t be a bad idea to buy and accumulate as many eggs as you can, before this fascist government bans them completely.

The next ingredient you require for the dish is rice. Now, the Punjab state in India grows a lot of rice. However, Narendra Modi, tried to take away the land of all these farmers who grow rice through his farm laws. Narendra Modi asked farmers to sell their produce wherever they want, a process which would have directly handed over their lands to Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Thanks to protests lasting over a year, farmers were able to save their lands by giving up the option to sell their produce in the open markets.

Next ingredient you require is Soy sauce, which is very popular in China. Soy sauce was even developed in ancient China, about 2200 years ago. China is the country that has occupied 1 Billion Square Kilometers of Indian territory during Narendra Modi’s fascist rule. Modi, who is very strict and fascist in nature when it comes to Indians, has not uttered a word as China has occupied 1 Billion sq km that belonged to India.

Then you require garlic. You should chop garlic cloves finely, just like Hindutva goons dream about chopping up every minority in India. Before 2014, everyone lived in harmony, the minorities thrived, and there were no ghettos, but now, Hindutva goons have been so emboldened by the Modi government that 24×7 they dream about chopping up minorities.

You need a little cooking oil, use very little because prices of cooking oil have become 10,000 Rs per liter under the Modi government. They have deliberately raised the prices of cooking oil because non-vegetarian dishes like Chicken curry and mutton curry require more oil. To put off people from these dishes, and push them towards vegetarianism, the Modi government has increased the prices of cooking oil.

With all these ingredients, we are sure you can figure out the rest. The important points we have covered in this recipe, the rest is just easy. All the best and do share how our recipe helped you cook delicious food.

Now, just combine all the ingredients in a wok instead of a frying pan (Haiyaa), as a mark of resistance and serve with a side of chilli jam.

