On January 20 this year, the Nation Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against two domestic terrorists associated with the proscribed outfit, Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The duo was identified as Pradyuman Sharma and Tarun Kumar, residents of Rustampur village in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. A case was registered against them by the central agency on December 30, 2021, for conspiring to revive the CPI (M) network in Magadh Zone.

They also sought to raise funds for the banned outfit, purchase arms and provide training to other terrorists in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The duo was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (Extortion), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

In a press release [pdf], the NIA informed, “During investigations, it has been established that huge funds were extorted from contractors and were routed through various channels.”

“In furtherance of this sinister motive, they conspired to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunition and imparting training to Maoist cadres in the fabrication of IEDs and to liaise with incarcerated Naxals and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in various Jails for the commission of terrorist acts and activities,” the central agency emphasised.

‘Naxalism with gun or pen must be uprooted’: PM Modi

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra stressed that Naxalism in all its forms needs to be uprooted in order to bolster the country’s internal security.

“The government has already implemented a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism; now is the time to destroy urban Naxals and Maoists holding pens in order to protect the youth of the country from being misled”, he said.

The Prime Minister expressed concern that the Maoist-Naxalite forces are expanding their intellectual sphere in order to corrupt the minds of future generations.