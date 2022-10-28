On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra stressed that Naxalism in all its forms needs to be uprooted in order to bolster the country’s internal security.

The government has already implemented a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism; now is the time to destroy urban Naxals and Maoists holding pens in order to protect the youth of the country from being misled, he continued.

PM Modi in his address via video conferencing to the Chintan Shivir of state home ministers in Surajkund, Haryana said that “In recent years, all governments have acted responsibly to destroy the terror network’s ground network…We must deal with it by joining forces. We will have to defeat all forms of Naxalism, be it gun-totting or pen-wielding, we will have to come up with a solution for all this.”

The Prime Minister expressed concern that the Maoist-Naxalite forces are expanding their intellectual sphere in order to corrupt the minds of future generations. “We cannot allow such forces to flourish in our country for the sake of national unity and integrity, and with the inspiration of Sardar Patel. Such forces receive significant foreign assistance, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has decreased significantly over the last eight years. “Whether in Jammu and Kashmir or the North East, we are rapidly shifting toward permanent peace today.” “We must now concentrate on rapid development in all of these sectors, including infrastructure,” PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi highlighted how laws enacted by the central government demonstrate the will to handle corruption, terrorism, and money laundering. “Stricter laws like UAPA have given strength to the system in its decisive battle against terrorism.”

PM Modi on war against fake news

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of raising awareness about fake news, saying that even a small piece of fake news can undermine law and order and that citizens must check facts before forwarding messages on social media platforms.

Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them. pic.twitter.com/ucUwQKOqlT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2022

PM Modi bemoaned the losses that India had to endure in the past as a result of fake news about job reservations. He emphasized the importance of educating people on the importance of analyzing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to others. “We need technological advancement to avert the dissemination of fake news,” he added.

PM Modi on improving the efficiency of the police

The Prime Minister stated that the interconnectedness of police from different states is an important aspect of improving police efficiency and strengthening law and order.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of technological advancements in combating cybercrime and the use of drone technology in drug and weapon smuggling. The Prime Minister directed that the police force evaluate its vehicles in light of the new scrappage policy. “Police vehicles should never be old since it affects their efficiency.”

PM Modi emphasized the importance of having a smart law and order system that is in line with advanced technologies, saying that the agencies must be 10 steps ahead of the criminals. “The nature of crime is changing today.” We must comprehend new-age technologies. We have now entered the 5G era. As a result, we must be more vigilant,” Prime Minister said.

We entered 5G era. 5G has several benefits&awareness is also needed for the same. With 5G,there’ll be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone & CCTV technology…We’ll have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world: PM pic.twitter.com/QzedYZsE4h — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

According to PM, 5G technology will vastly improve facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone and CCTV technology.

In accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an effort to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Shivir will increase synergy in coordination and planning among various stakeholders at the federal and state levels.