Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued his habit of spurting out drivel as he addressed a press conference in Kurukshetra during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking at a public rally in Kurukshetra, the place where the Mahabharata battle took, Gandhi invoked Pandavas and claimed that they were ‘tapasvis‘ and had supporters of ‘all religions’, leaving many wondering which all religions existed during the times of Mahabharata.

“On one hand there were these five tapasvis and on the other hand, there was a crowded organisation. With the Pandavas, there were people of all religions. Like this (Bharat Jodo) Yatra, nobody asks anyone from where he comes. It is a shop of love. The Pandavas had also stood against injustice, they too had opened a shop of love in the market of hate,” he said.

Gandhi further claimed that Pandavas did not implement demonetisation and GST because they were tapasvis (ascetics).

“Did Pandavas implement demonetisation? Did they bring faulty GST? Would they have ever done it? No, they did to do that and they would have never done that because they were tapasvis,” Gandhi claimed. At around 4:20 minutes into the video, Mr Gandhi asks the public if Pandavas had carried demonetisation and implemented the GST.

Continuing with his balderdash, Gandhi said that 2-3 businessmen brought about demonetisation and GST in India. He said it was not PM Modi who signed demonetisation and GST, but it was 2-3 businessmen who made him sign them.

Invoking Bhagwad Geeta, “Did the Pandavas do demonetisation, implement the wrong GST? Would they have ever done so? Never. Why? Because they were tapasvis and they knew that demonetisation, wrong GST, farm laws are a way to steal from tapasvis of this land…. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did sign on these decisions, but the power of India’s 2-3 billionaires were behind it, whether you agree or not.” he said.

Rahul Gandhi Comedy Yatra continues 😂 Listen to what he is blabbering : “Pandavon ke sath Arab pati nhi the” 🤦‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/BF5Eq5a0Az — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 9, 2023

Furthermore, the Wayanad MP continued his attack against the Centre and RSS using the ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogan and claimed that they don’t chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

“RSS people never chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ because Lord Shiva was a ‘Tapasavi’ and these people are attacking India’s ‘Tapasaya’,” Gandhi said.

”People don’t understand this, but the fight which was at that time, it is the same today. Between whom is this fight? Who were Pandavas? Arjuna, Bhim…they used to do tapasya,” he further said.

He asked the gathering if they had heard about the Pandavas spreading hatred on this land and doing any crime against an innocent person.

The Gandhi scion then took a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by dubbing them as ’21st century Kauravas.’

“Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, carry lathis in hand and hold shakhas…. India’s 2-3 billionaires are standing with the Kauravas,” he alleged, referring to the RSS and taking a veiled dig at the BJP government.

Gandhi’s Tapasvis vs Pujaris gibberish

The latest round of drivel came just a day after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi went on an unhinged rant against Pooja (Hindu form of worship) while trying to promote his latest avatar of Tapasvi (ascetic).

Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remarks during the Haryana leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. While speaking to the media in Samana near Kurukshetra, Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP is a party of ‘Pooja’ while Congress is a party of ‘Tapasya.‘

Upon realising that he may have upset his Hindu voters by taking potshots at their religious practice, Rahul Gandhi tried to undo the damage but ended up causing more harm to his party. “There are two types of Pooja – the normal one and the one done by RSS,” Rahul brazened it out.

“RSS wants people to forcibly worship them(do their Pooja). The response to such a form of worship can only be tapasya,” Rahul said. Rahul Gandhi also claimed that lakhs of people are doing ‘tapasya‘, along with Congress, to counter the effects of the ‘pooja’ of BJP and RSS.