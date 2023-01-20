Friday, January 20, 2023
PM Modi starts distribution of title deeds or ‘Hakku Patra’ to over 52,000 members of the Lambani nomadic community in Karnataka

While addressing a gathering in Malkhed, Kalaburagi PM Modi stated that the Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards social justice in the ‘holy’ month of January when the Indian constitution came into force and the Indian citizens were ensured equal rights in independent India. 

PM Modi distributes land title deeds Hakku Patra to Banjaras of Karanataka
Image via PIB
On Thursday, January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed title deeds or ‘Hakku Patra’ to over 52,000 eligible beneficiaries from the Lambani nomadic tribes residing in northern Karnataka. 

PM Modi congratulated the residents of the nomadic community of the five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar, and Vijayapura and said that this would ensure a bright future for the sons and daughters of such families living in "tanda" inhabitations. 

PM Modi congratulated the residents of the nomadic community of the five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar, and Vijayapura and said that this would ensure a bright future for the sons and daughters of such families living in “tanda” inhabitations.

Notably, a Hakku Patra in Kannada means “Claim Letter”. The words “Hakku” mean “the right”. A legal document known as a “Hakku Patra” details a person’s legitimate inheritance or ownership of a particular property.

The Prime Minister stated in his address that the members of nomadic tribal communities have endured challenging days, but the time has come for them to live comfortably and with dignity. He mentioned initiatives like housing assistance and scholarships for youths of the Lambani community. He added that issues brought on by the nomadic way of life are also being addressed.

PM Modi added that the measures taken today were recommended in 1993 but were stalled due to vote-bank politics by the political party that remained in power for the longest time. They only used Lambanis for votes but never worked for their betterment.

The Prime Minister emphasized that after the ‘tanda’ habitations are recognized as villages, the development of basic amenities in the villages will soon follow. After receiving their title deeds, the families would be able to live freely and getting bank loans would be much faster and easier. The Prime Minister announced that Banjara (nomadic) community in Karnataka can now take advantage of the Svamitva Scheme under which the Central Government is distributing property cards for rural homes across the country.

Moreover, PM Modi also mentioned initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which offers free medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh and free rations, saying “when basic needs are met and dignity is restored, new aspirations take birth as people rise above daily contingencies and work to raise the standard of living.” The Prime Minister claimed that Jan Dhan accounts brought this underserved sector into the financial mainstream. In a similar vein, Mudra Yojana provided about 20 crores in unsecured loans to OBC, SC, and ST groups, encouraging the emergence of new business ventures from these groups. PM Modi added that 70% of Mudra beneficiaries are women.

The prime minister stated that this government had formed a special development and welfare board for semi-nomadic (Ardh Ghumantu) and nomadic (Ghumantu) communities. PM Modi noted, “Our government is working to link these families with every welfare scheme.”

PM Modi highlighted that the double-engine government views the tradition, culture, food, and dress of every society residing in India as its strength and that his government is committed to preserving this power. “Whatever your names are, Suhali, Lambani, Lambada, Labana, and Baazigar, you are culturally vibrant and rich, the pride and strength of the nation.

