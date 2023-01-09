On January 8, Punjab Police Constable Kuldeep Singh sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Singh, who was posted as a gunman with the Phagwara (City) Police Station’s Station House Officer (SHO), was shot dead during an exchange of fire between a police party and armed masked robbers. The incident took place near the village of Kot Grewal.

Singh was rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Phagwara around 11 PM, where he was declared brought dead. SSP Kapurthala Navneet Bains was informed about the incident and he rushed to Phagwara and also visited the hospital.

As per reports, carjackers snatched a Creta car (PB 36J 6240) from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The car was equipped with GPS. The owner of the car, Avtar Singh, was with his friend Shekhar Bhanot when five armed carjackers attacked them and snatched the car. They reportedly fled towards Dosanjh Kalan. Avtar immediately informed the Police, and SHO Amandeep Nahar led the police party to chase the carjackers.

As the GPS of the car was active, the police were able to trace the car near the village Kot-Grewal under Goraya Police Station. When SHO Nahar reached the location and confronted the snatchers, they opened fire at the police. The police retaliated to the attack and managed to arrest three of the culprits. During the encounter, Singh sustained a bullet injury. He reportedly lost his life due to excessive blood loss.

Avtar Singh in a statement said, “Our car was snatched near Urban Estate at gunpoint. The police tracked the vehicle. When we reached the spot, they opened fire. One of the police personnel was shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.” He further added that there were four robbers. He was returning home with his friend when the incident happened.

Punjab Police officer Ct. Kuldeep Singh was shot dead by criminals while chasing criminals who were running away after looting a car in Phagwara city of Kapurthala last night, three criminals have also been injured with gunshot injuries. CM has announced Rs 2 crore ex-gratia. pic.twitter.com/FWh7abl57g — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) January 9, 2023

The three arrested carjackers have been identified as Ranbeer, Vishnu, and Kulvinder. All three sustained bullet injuries and are getting treatment in a hospital. One of the carjackers managed to escape. Reports suggest that police recovered a large cache of arms from the culprits. As per Dainik Savera, they also opened fire at one Tarunveer Singh alias, Happy in Haripur, Adampur. Since then, they have been trying to flee the state.

The police are yet to announce if the carjackers were gangsters or members of a robbers’ gang. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 2 crore in financial support to the family of Constable Kuldeep Singh. Rs 1 crore will be paid by the government, and Rs 1 crore will be paid via insurance. Singh was cremated at his ancestral village on January 9.

Punjab Police DGP said in a tweet, “Salute to martyr Ct. Kuldeep Singh who has laid down his life in the line of duty. Three criminals have also been injured with gunshot injuries. Punjab Police looks after its martyrs and their families. Chief Minister has announced Rs 2 crore ex-gratia.”

Punjab Government will make ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 1 crore will be paid from Punjab Police Welfare Insurance by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs (2/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 9, 2023

