On January 8, during a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (BJY) press conference at Samana, Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had killed ‘Rahul Gandhi’ and the person we see is not ‘Rahul Gandhi’. During the QA session at the press conference, TV journalist Pradeep asked him if he believed that BJY helped in changing his image. In reply to his query, Gandhi said he had “killed” Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him. You did not understand. Read Hindu Dharma a little. Read about Shiv Ji. You will understand. Do not get confused. Do not get confused. Rahul Gandhi is in your head. He does not exist in my head. Rahul Gandhi is in BJP’s head. He does not exist in my head. Why are you so confused? I do not care about the image. I do not have an interest in the image. You can keep the image you like. It concerns you, not me. I do not care. I want to do my work. Why are you so confused?”

Netizens reacted to his statement

Viral Patel said, “He is asking [the journalist] why he is confused. This person is a case study, just like the character ‘subject’ in the film Munnabhai. ‘Subject’ could hear but could not understand. This person is the opposite. He speaks and leaves the public in stress to understand [what he means]. What was the benefit of eating those ‘Kaju Badam’.” Notably, Gandhi was seen enjoying dry fruit during a break in BJY.

बोलता हे हेरान क्यों लग रहे हो आप। ये भाईसाब एक केस स्टडी हे जेसे मुन्नाभाई मूवी में वो जो कैरिक्टर था की “सब्जेक्ट सुन सकता हे पर समज नहीं सकता” इसका उल्टा हे ये बोल देता हे और समज ने का टेन्शन पब्लिक पे छोड़ देता हे। वो काजू, बीज बादाम खानेका क्या फ़ायदा हुआ इसको — V i R A L (@ViralP4TEL) January 9, 2023

Twitter user _kki_k_p_ called him the original content king.

Mehul Mayank said, “When your parents force you into the wrong profession.”

When your parents force you into the wrong profession — Mehul Mayank (@mehul_mayank01) January 9, 2023

Madhu said, “And people say bjp spent a thousand crores to make him Pappu… if they actually spent that money, than bjp is the big loser here.”

And people say bjp spent thousand crores to make him pappu… if they actually spent that money than bjp is the big loser here .. — Madhu (@MVenkatarayappa) January 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi has been famous for making incoherent statements and silly gaffes.