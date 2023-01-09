Monday, January 9, 2023
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi says he has killed Rahul Gandhi and the person we see is not Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him. You did not understand", Rahul Gandhi said.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi has killed Rahul Gandhi, claimed Rahul Gandhi (Image: NDTV)
15

On January 8, during a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (BJY) press conference at Samana, Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had killed ‘Rahul Gandhi’ and the person we see is not ‘Rahul Gandhi’. During the QA session at the press conference, TV journalist Pradeep asked him if he believed that BJY helped in changing his image. In reply to his query, Gandhi said he had “killed” Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him. You did not understand. Read Hindu Dharma a little. Read about Shiv Ji. You will understand. Do not get confused. Do not get confused. Rahul Gandhi is in your head. He does not exist in my head. Rahul Gandhi is in BJP’s head. He does not exist in my head. Why are you so confused? I do not care about the image. I do not have an interest in the image. You can keep the image you like. It concerns you, not me. I do not care. I want to do my work. Why are you so confused?”

Netizens reacted to his statement

Viral Patel said, “He is asking [the journalist] why he is confused. This person is a case study, just like the character ‘subject’ in the film Munnabhai. ‘Subject’ could hear but could not understand. This person is the opposite. He speaks and leaves the public in stress to understand [what he means]. What was the benefit of eating those ‘Kaju Badam’.” Notably, Gandhi was seen enjoying dry fruit during a break in BJY.

Twitter user _kki_k_p_ called him the original content king.

Mehul Mayank said, “When your parents force you into the wrong profession.”

Madhu said, “And people say bjp spent a thousand crores to make him Pappu… if they actually spent that money, than bjp is the big loser here.”

Rahul Gandhi has been famous for making incoherent statements and silly gaffes.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

