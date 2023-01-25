Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer film Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023. On the day of release, a full HD version of the film was leaked on the internet. As per reports, the film is now available on torrent websites. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadiya, and Ashutosh Rana have pivotal roles in the film. It is part of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe.

OpIndia sources informed us that some Telegram channels also claim to have full HD copies of the film. We were able to access some screenshots of such groups. However, OpIndia could not verify those claims if the print was full HD or not.

Screenshot of Telegram groups sharing Pathaan movie link. Source: Telegram

As per the Times Now report, the search phrases that are being used to search the film to download include Pathaan Free Download, Pathaan Tamil Rockers, Pathaan Telegram Links, Pathaan Free Download Link and more. Furthermore, it is allegedly available in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on different portals, including Tamilrockers, 123movies and others.

Piracy is a punishable offence

Please note that piracy is a punishable offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Anyone uploading, downloading or sharing an unauthorized copy of the film can be prosecuted as per the law. It is advised if you want to watch the film, please watch them in theatres or wait for the OTT release, which is scheduled for April 25, 2023.