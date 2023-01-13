On January 13, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar penned yet another letter levelling serious allegations that he is being “mentally harassed” and “severely threatened” by Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain to withdraw his complaint against them.

Sukesh is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi in connection to the Rs 200 crores money laundering case. Earlier, he was lodged in Tihar jail. In a request to the court, he asked to shift from Tihar to another jail, citing death threats.

In the letter addressed to Delhi Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chandrashekhar alleged that Satyendar Jain asked two deputy superintendents of Mandoli Jail to “threaten and extort” him inside the prison.

“Ever since January 7, I have been constantly threatened and harassed mentally for something or the other, due to which I have not eaten my food at all, as the mental pressure and their torture is mounting day by day,” the letter read.

According to the letter, Jain threatened him through jail officials that if he did not fulfil their requests, he would be transferred to another jail within 48 hours. Chandrashekhar stated that three days after receiving the threats, he was relocated from Jail 14 to Jail 13, which houses hardcore criminals and gangsters.

“I have been severely threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff. One month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyendar Jain, deputed his confidant staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure,” stated Chandrashekhar in his new letter to the Delhi LG.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges AAP has offered him a seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls and sand mining contracts in Punjab in exchange for evidence

He further said that Jain, through jail officials, gave him a “last chance” to turn over all evidence he had against them and rescind the allegations he submitted to the high-powered committee. In exchange, he has been offered a seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections and sand mining contracts in Punjab, said the conman.

Chandrashekhar also requested the LG to transfer the investigation into his extortion claims against Jain and shunted prisons director general Sandeep Goel to “central agencies.”

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar says he gave Rs 60 crores to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP

Notably, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been levelling a series of serious allegations against the AAP, its supremo Arvind Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendra Jain. On December 20 he alleged that he gave Rs 60 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party. The video of him giving the statement to the media has gone viral on social media.

Sukesh’s explosive letters against AAP

In a series of letters written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the media, Sukesh levelled a series of allegations against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. He alleged to have paid Rs 10 crores to AAP ministry Satyendar Jain as “protection money”. He further said he was harassed and threatened in jail.

Conman Sukesh levels allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as well. He also alleged that AAP leaders were siphoning money meant for the welfare of Children’s education. In his most recent letter, he said he would expose Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal very soon. He further added that no one had pressured him to write the letters, and he wrote everything of his own will.