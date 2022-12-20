On December 20, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he gave Rs 60 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party. A video of him giving the statement to the media has gone viral on social media. Sukesh appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House court to record the statement. While he was being taken back from the court, reporters tried to ask him questions. One was the question about alleged money being given to AAP. Sukesh said he gave Rs 60 crores. He did not reply to any other questions, including how the transactions happened.

Sukesh’s counsel Anant Malik spoke to the media and said a high-powered committee in the court took his statement and a probe into the matter should be done. Sukesh appeared in court in connection to the Rs 200 crores money laundering case. He is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi for allegedly extorting money from celebrities and high-profile people. Earlier, he was lodged in Tihar jail. In a request to the court, he asked to shift from Tihar to another jail, citing death threats.

#WATCH | Today Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he gave Rs 60 crores to AAP. A high-powered committee took his statement & the committee has given its recommendations & held that allegations are serious & a probe should be done: Adv Anant Malik lawyer of Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/qsS9Whav5D — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Sukesh’s explosive letters against AAP

In a series of letters written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the media, Sukesh levelled a series of allegations against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. He alleged to have paid Rs 10 crores to AAP ministry Satyendar Jain as “protection money”. He further said he was harassed and threatened in jail.

Conman Sukesh levels allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as well. He also alleged that AAP leaders were siphoning money meant for the welfare of Children’s education. In his most recent letter, he said he would expose Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal very soon. He further added that no one had pressured him to write the letters, and he wrote everything of his own will.

Chronology of letters by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

On November 1, Sukesh wrote the first letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena and alleged he had paid Rs 10 crores as “protection money” to AAP Minister Satyendar Jain. He claimed to have known Jain since 2015. The hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar sent to Saxena through his lawyer stated, “After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Mr Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister. In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail.”

On November 4, he wrote another letter and alleged to have paid Rs 50 crores to Arvind Kejriwal for the Rajya Sabha seat. He added there was another demand of Rs 200 crores. He said in his letter that he is being terrorised at the behest of Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public. Sukesh further wrote in this letter, “After my first complaint went public on media, Mr Satyendar Jain started threatening me through the jail administration and the ex-DG as the truth is going to be out and they (AAP) are going to be exposed to a different level.”

On November 5, another letter surfaced alleging that he is receiving severe threats from jailed state government minister Satyendar Jain and Director General Prisons Sandeep Goel. “I have read the news and seen that Mr Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that BJP is putting me forward during election times, and he wrote that I am the country’s biggest thug, which is misleading and diverting from the issue,” said Sukesh in the letter.

Levelling serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh stated, “I hereby state that if I was the country’s biggest thug, then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crore to Mr Satyendra Jain in the presence of Mr Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place where I was staying. Mr Kejriwal asked me to mobilise a few large contributors who, in return, will be given positions and seats when expanded in southern states and insisted I bring at least 20 to 30 people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can give at least Rs 500 crore.”

On November 8, a fourth letter surfaced in which he addressed the media houses. Sukesh hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, in response to his allegations that Sukesh was doing all this purposely for the upcoming elections. He said AAP was attempting to provoke him with a ‘war of words’ instead of answering the allegations that he levelled in previous press releases and complaints to Delhi LG.

On November 10, it was reported that Sukesh requested another transfer from Mandoli jail, citing threats by jail officials.

In another letter addressed to the media that surfaced on November 12, Sukesh alleged that AAP had paid for the coverage in a US Paper. He alleged that Kejriwal used his money and PR agent to publish paid news to promote the ‘Delhi school/education model on the front page of an American newspaper.

So, Kejriwal ji, I’d like to ask you why you recently used my money and my PR agent to publish paid news in your favour about your Delhi School model. On the front page of a major American newspaper around the world? So, is it okay for you and your party to accept this from a so-called “thug”? So, what exactly does this make you? Even after my recent arrest in the $200 million case, you continued to use my money and PR, which I had previously paid for,” he wrote in his letter.

In his letter, although Chandrashekhar did not mention the name of the newspaper, however, on August 19, 2022, Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted an image of the front page of the New York Times, which featured Delhi’s education minister and an accused in excise policy scam, Manish Sisodia and lauded his education model.

In his sixth letter, which surfaced on November 18, he alleged that AAP leaders demanded kickbacks for the supply of tablets in 2016. “In mid of 2016 when a meeting was organised at Kailash Gahlot farm, where myself, Jain and Manish Sisodia, and a representative of Shine, Arnav Malodia from Mumbai had attended, and the deal was finalised for the supply and Satyenderji, and Manishji had told Arnav that a shell company will be created in the name of Manish Sisodia`s relative, Pankaj who is based in Pune and the margin amount kickback had to be transferred as a loan to the newly created company,” he said in the letter he wrote through his lawyer Anant Malik.

On November 19, he alleged that Satyandar Jain had sought his help to convert 20 million dollars into Indian rupees and bitcoins. He stated that Jain called him at 2 am in February 2017, asking for his assistance in converting $20 million in Indian rupees and bitcoin. The AAP politician, according to the conman, indicated that the money must be collected from his business associates who operate a well-known distillery in Bengaluru.

On December 16, a three-member panel recommended a central agency probe against the allegations raised by Sukesh.

On December 18, in a fresh letter, Sukesh warned Kejriwal and his party leaders that he would expose them very soon.