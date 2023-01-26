The verbal fight between two JD(U) senior leaders Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha reached its pinnacle on Wednesday, January 25, with Kushwaha lashing at the Bihar CM asserting that he won’t leave without obtaining his rightful share in the party that he has been nurturing.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Kushwaha stated that if the younger brother leaves relinquishing his share, then the elder brother will usurp the ‘ancestral property’.

“Well said, Bhai Saheb. If the younger brothers keep leaving the house like this at the advice of the elder brothers, then all elder brothers will grab the entire property of Baap-Dada (ancestors) by throwing away the younger brothers. How can I go out leaving behind my share…?” JD(U) ‘disgruntled’ parliamentary board chairman tweeted in Hindi.

Upendra Kushwaha’s tweet came after Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar hinted that he will be happy if Kushwaha leaves the party.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar said that Kushwaha was free to go anywhere as per his wishes. “If he wants to join another party or alliance, he is free to do so.” The CM’s comment came after Upendra Kushwaha sought details of the deal that the party has made with RJD.

Kushwaha said that Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) has been officially saying that a deal was made with JD(U) at the time of forming the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, and added that he wants to know the details of the ‘deal’. “We all want to know what the deal is about? Those who were part of the deal from the JD(U) must reveal it soon,” he had said.

But CM Nitish Kumar dismissed his demands, de-facto asking him to leave the party.

He also refuted Kushwaha’s claim that the party was getting weaker and many party leaders with were connected to other parties, including BJP. Nitish categorically said that JD(U) has not become weak rather it got stronger recently, pointing out that “the latest membership drive saw our strength swell from less than 50 lahks to 75 lahks”.

“Our party has not become weak. These are false allegations, let people say whatever they want. No one from our party is in contact with any other party. I have not stopped anyone, leaders can come and go according to their own wishes,” Nitish remarked.

When asked about Kushwaha’s recent allegation that senior JD(U) leaders are in contact with the BJP, Nitish asked, “Have you the name of any JD(U) leader who is in contact with the BJP? Please provide the name. The man who himself wants to get in touch with the BJP keeps making such audacious allegations. What can you do about such a person?”

Nitish also pointed out that many leaders who he promoted in the party left the organisation. “Let him (Kushwaha) also leave the party as early as possible,” the CM said, indicating that the JD(U) doors for Kushwaha have now been closed. Nitish Kumar also said that he suspects that Kushwaha is in touch with the BJP.

Kushwaha returned to the JD(U) in 2021, eight years after quitting, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and besides the respectable party post, was quickly rewarded with a berth in the legislative council.

Things between the mentor and protégé turned sour when speculations in the media emerged that Kushwaha could become Deputy CM, prompting a stern denial from Kumar, who made it clear that RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will remain the sole occupant of the post.