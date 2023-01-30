On Sunday, January 29, a disturbing case of love jihad emerged from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Dushyant Chaudhary, a Hindu man, was pushed towards suicide after his wife Farah and in-laws forced him to convert to Islam. The incident happened in the Chitrakoot colony in Meerut’s Nauchandi locality.

The deceased’s cousin, Johnny lodged a complaint against his brother’s wife Farah, and three of her family members at the Nauchandi PS on Sunday. He alleged that they were, for the last three years, pressurising and threatening Dushyant to embrace Islam. Not able to withstand the pressure any further, Dushyant ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house on Saturday (January 28) night.

Based on the complaint, Meerut’s Nauchandi police have begun investigating the matter.

थाना नौचंदी पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 30, 2023

Giving details about the case, Station House Officer, Nauchandi, Upendra Singh Yadav said that Chaudhary went to his room to sleep on Saturday night. When he did not come out of his room till late on Sunday morning, his mother, Shiksha Devi, went to wake him up and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, Dushyant’s cousin brother Johnny said in his complaint that Farah had trapped Dushyant in an affair and married him three years ago. Since the marriage happened without the consent of Dushyant’s family members, the two decided to live separately.

Dushyant wanted to bring Farah home and frequently tried to persuade her to return home with him. Meanwhile, Farah and her family insisted that he should first accept Islam. Dushyant, accompanied by Farah’s family members, also visited Deoband, according to Johnny, who added that Farah’s family often harassed him to convert to Islam.

On the day Dushyant ended his life, that day too, he spoke to Farah for 40 minutes trying to convince her to come back to him but when he was unable to convince her, he decided to end his life.

Johnny stated that Farah and her family were putting a lot of mental pressure on his brother, who took extreme steps because he couldn’t endure the stress any longer.