On 5th January 2023, a mob of Islamists attacked Hindus who had come together to renovate a century-old Shiva temple in Radhaballabhchak village under Pasnkura police station, in East Medinipur of West Bengal. Muslims objected to the renovation of a Shiv Temple and attacked the Hindus of the area with bricks and iron rods. Many Hindus were injured in this attack.

Muslim fanatics destroyed recently built columns of the constructions and also damaged the temple. Even the relatives of the afflicted Hindu Trinamul Panchayat chief were reportedly not spared by the Muslim attackers and were unable to be saved in time by the police who arrived on the scene later. The local “Bangiya Hindu Sena” leaders have issued a call to action to defend Hindus’ religious freedom by uniting Hindus regardless of their political affiliations.

Swami Ambikananda, the President of the newly formed Bangiya Hindu Sena said in a Facebook post, “We want a quick non-partisan solution to the problem. We believe in the path of peace, but we are not in favor of keeping silent when we see the blood of Hindus.” He added, “All the Hindus in the area are ours. We are on the side of the Hindus in that area by keeping politics away.”

Bangiya Hindu Sena said in a statement, “We will see the action of the local administration for 48 hours, otherwise we will take our rights with the Hindu might of the area.”

According to a report by Hindu Existence, Swami Ambikananda said, “I have already informed the vulnerable condition of the Hindus of Radhaballabchak of Panshkura and urged the concerned SP and DSP of East Medinipur to provide the safety and security of the attacked people. Police are trying to arrest 14 Hindu activists in the areas giving false allegations. I will also go to the spot to extend my support to the Hindus of Radhaballabchak on Saturday, 7th January 2023.”