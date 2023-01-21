Sunday, January 22, 2023
West Bengal: Islamists associated with the Indian Secular Front clash with TMC in Bhangar and police in Kolkata

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers and supporters held demonstrations at Esplanade in Central Kolkata to protest against the alleged hooliganism of the Trinamool Congress. They blocked roads, leading to traffic disruption for half an hour, eventually culminating in clashes with the police.

ISF Vs TMC turns violent in Bhangar, clash ensues with cops in Kolkata
Visuals of clashes in Bhangar
On Saturday (January 21), a clash broke out between the party workers of the Islamist party, the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and the Trinamool Congress workers in the Bhangar area in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The controversy happened when ISF MLA Nausad Siddiqui allegedly went to Bhangar to bring his supporters to Kolkata to celebrate the party’s foundation day. He claimed that ISF workers were attacked by TMC goons.

Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam, who was also in Bhangar, claimed that a TMC party office was destroyed and set on fire by ISF miscreants. During the clash, the two sides hurled stones, bricks and even crude bombs at each other.

Shops and commercial buildings were also vandalised. On receiving information, the cops reached the spot and pacified the situation.

Reportedly, firefighters were called in to douse the fire. Meanwhile, ISF MLA Siddiqui went back to Kolkata to hold protests against TMC’s alleged hooliganism in Bhangar.

ISF workers clash with cops in Kolkata

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers and supporters held demonstrations at Esplanade in Central Kolkata to protest against the alleged hooliganism of the Trinamool Congress. They blocked roads, leading to traffic disruption for half an hour.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police (which runs on the order of the ruling TMC) clamped down on ISF workers. They resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The Kolkata police also arrested ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui and escorted him to the Lalbazar police headquarters in a car. The ISF workers retaliated by attacking a police control room.

While speaking about the matter, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said, “Some of their supporters started attacking the police, following which we had to use mild force and tear gas shells. 17 persons, including Naushad Siddique, have been arrested and charged for attack on police personnel, damage to public property, brick batting and rioting.”

He also informed that 19 police personnel sustained injuries during the clash with the ISF in Kolkata.

