Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeWorldJustin Trudeau govt in Canada spends $8 million in search for dead bodies over...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Justin Trudeau govt in Canada spends $8 million in search for dead bodies over viral ‘mass graves’ story at Kamloops residential school, finds nothing

Carolane Gratton from the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations disclosed that substantial funding was utilized for various activities such as fieldwork, records searches, and securing the school grounds. Despite these efforts, no human remains have been unearthed as reported by the Western Standard.

OpIndia Staff
Justin Trudeau $8 million
Justin Trudeau (Image Source: Sky News)
24

Canada squandered approximately $8 million in an endeavour to uncover the purported “heartbreaking truth” behind the mass graves or unmarked graves at the Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia. However, the outcome of this extensive effort revealed a surprising twist – there were no bodies recovered at all, rendering the entire scandal a hoax.

Carolane Gratton from the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations disclosed that substantial funding was utilized for various activities such as fieldwork, records searches, and securing the school grounds. Despite these efforts, no human remains have been unearthed as reported by the Western Standard.

The controversy erupted in 2021 when the First Nation announced the discovery of 215 children’s graves on the school premises, sparking widespread international condemnation of Canada and its residential school system. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even visited the site with a teddy bear in a symbolic gesture of compassion, declaring, “What happened decades ago isn’t part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present.”

However, the revelation that there were no remains cast a shadow over the entire narrative. Moreover, the allocation of the substantial funds remains shrouded in mystery.

In 2021, Rosanne Casimir, the chief of the Tk’Emlups Te Secwe’Pemc, expressed profound sorrow, stating, “An unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented.” She emphasised the community’s knowledge of the issue, which they sought to validate. Efforts were made to correlate documentation from old archives and engage in dialogue with local communities to reconcile government records.

By 2022, doubts about the existence of a “mass unmarked grave” emerged as no evidence supporting the claim had surfaced despite extensive funding and research efforts. A spokesperson for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc confirmed the absence of remains and the lack of excavation activities.

Jacques Rouillard, a professor emeritus in the Department of History at the Université de Montréal, questioned the absence of any discovered bodies after months of scrutiny and condemnation. He queried, “Where are the remains of the children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School?”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Narendra Dabholkar verdict vindicates Sanatana Sanstha, busts urban naxals’ conspiracy’: National spokesperson Chetan Rajhans after the acquittal of 3 accused

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal moves Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe in Sandeshkhali sting video calling it fake

OpIndia Staff -

‘I was tortured to take names of senior leaders of RSS, VHP and Yogi Adityanath, treated worse than animals’: Lt Col Purohit tells NIA...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Massive protests break out against govt, police releases tear gas on school girls, detains over 70 persons

ANI -

The ridiculous argument of Muslim TFR dropping ‘faster’ than Hindus, the misplaced Kerala example and how Hindus need to wake up to demographic reality

Nupur J Sharma -

Congress uses report by 3 anti-India propagandists and an NGO linked to George Soros’ son to claim ‘India’s image declined under Modi’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Pakistan has izzat too, they have atom bombs’: How Sam Pitroda overshadowed this comment made by Mani Shankar Aiyar three weeks ago

OpIndia Staff -

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Joe Biden saying US won’t provide offensive weapons for Rafah mission – ‘Israel will stand alone, pressure won’t...

ANI -

Demography is destiny: How the most Muslim city of Sweden, that celebrated ‘all night’ after the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, looks...

Rukma Rathore -

Signaling to Muslims again? Congress candidate from Ratlam, MP, says those with two wives will get Rs 2 lakh a month if party voted...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com