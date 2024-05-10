Calling the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) “nakli,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the party on Friday and said that the fake Shiv Sena people are campaigning with the convict of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case for the sake of the votes.

Earlier, the BJP alleged that Iqbal Moosa alias Baba Chauhan, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, who spent 10 years in jail, was seen campaigning for MVA northwest candidate Amol Kirtikar.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, PM Modi said that in Maharashtra fake Shiv Sena is roaming around with a bomb blast convict on their shoulders

“On one side there is Congress which says ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ and on the other side, there is this fake Shiv Sena that talks about burying me alive. Even while abusing me, they take full care of appeasement. Will you abuse me the way your ‘vote bank’ likes?. Now these fake Shiv Sena people are taking the bomb blast convict with them for campaigning… In Bihar, they are roaming around with a person serving a jail sentence for fodder theft on their shoulders, in Maharashtra they are roaming around with a bomb blast convict on their shoulders,” PM Modi said.

In a veiled attack on Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, PM Modi claimed that after the voting in Baramati, they have become “frustrated and disappointed.”

“After elections in Baramati, a big leader of Maharashtra has been so worried that he has given a statement and I think he must have consulted with many people before that statement. He is so discouraged that he thinks that smaller parties should merge with Congress if they want to be in public life after June 4. This fake NCP and fake Shiv Sena have made up their mind to merge in Congress. The ‘Nakli NCP’ and ‘Nakli Shiv Sena’ have decided to merge with Congress. I would say that supporting us and winning is better than supporting Congress and losing after June 4. Your vote on May 13 will answer Congress and the INDI Alliance. Support us, and help Maharashtra embrace development,” he said.

Baramati witnessed a star-studded fight in these elections. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is the candidate of the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance while his sister Supriya Sule is the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate.

The Prime Minister attacked Congress and claimed that the party is engaged in a “conspiracy” to “eliminate” the Hindu faith.

“Shehzada’s one of the ‘Gurus’ living in America has made an extremely unfortunate and racist remark on Indians. Those having a complexion like that of Lord Krishna are considered ‘African’ by the Congress. And that’s why the Congress party didn’t want to accept Droupadi Murmu Jee as the Honourable President of the country,” he said.

Former chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda had ignited a firestorm while speaking on the diversity of India referring to how people in the South “look like Africans and those in the East look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese.”

The Prime Minister further said that the people who organize ‘sarkari iftari’, and beautify the graves of terrorists for appeasement are calling the people who go to Ram Temple “anti-national.”

“See the mindset of Congress. In the country of Ram, they are calling the Ram temple, anti-national. Those people who organize ‘sarkari iftari’, and beautify the graves of terrorists for appeasement are calling our lord Ram, his temple, and us, who go to Ram temple, as anti-national,” he said.

The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)