West Bengal: TMC goons assault BJP workers returning after listening to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, MLA names Rezaul, Abdul and Judail

In a video shared by Agnimitra Paul, two BJP workers could be seen lying injured on the road. One of them was identified as Bahadur Das. A man in the background could be heard asking for help and seeking water to be fed to the injured workers.

West Bengal: TMC goons thrash BJP workers in Kultali on returning after listening to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat
Screengrab of the viral video
16

On Sunday (January 29), goons associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reportedly assaulted BJP workers while they were en route to their homes after listening to the 97th edition of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme.

The incident took place in the Kisorimohanpur area in Kultali Block in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, which falls under the jurisdiction of Maipith Coastal Police Station.

As per reports, BJP workers attended a digital screening of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast at the house of one Paresh Das on Sunday. On their way back homes, they were gheraoed and assaulted by hooligans associated with the Trinamool Congress at the Panchmatha junction.

According to BJP MLA (Asansol South) Agnimitra Paul, TMC goons led by Rezaul Gazi, Abdul Dhali and Judail Molla attacked the BJP workers with iron rods and sticks.

In a video shared by her, two BJP workers could be seen lying injured on the road. One of them was identified as Bahadur Das. A man in the background could be heard asking for help and seeking water to be fed to the injured workers.

Another man was heard saying that after the police came to the spot, they took money from the TMC goons and allowed the accused to go scot-free. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of beating up two of their party workers in retaliation.

While speaking about the ordeal, BJP (Jayanagar District Secretary) Bikas Sardar lamented, “The police have sold out their souls to the Trinamool Congress. There is no rule of law here.”

Following the deteriorating law and order situation, a large contingent of police was deployed in the area. Baruipur SDPO Atish Biswas said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Earlier this month, local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shivam Roy was caught on camera slapping a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal President. West Bengal Food Minister Rathin Ghosh was present at the scene when the incident happened.

As per reports, Ghosh was speaking to the villagers to take stock of the grievances when BJP’s Sagar Biswas came as a common villager and expressed his grievances to the minister. For unreported reasons, Roy slapped Biswas.

