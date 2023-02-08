Wednesday, February 8, 2023
238 cities in India now have 5G connectivity: Ministry of Communications in Lok Sabha

ANI
238 cities have got 5G connectivity so far, Govt informs Lok Sabha, representational image, via Forbes
The Government has established a road map to make 5G services available in different parts of the country through rollout obligations, said a press release by the Ministry of Communications.

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from October 1, 2022, said a press release by the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday. As of January 31, 2023, 5G services have been started in 238 cities distributed across all licensed service areas, added the statement.

As per the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) dated June 15, 2022, for the auction of spectrum and the license conditions, the rollout obligations are required to be met over a period of five years, in a phased manner, from the date of allocation of spectrum.

Further expansion of mobile networks beyond the mandatory rollout obligations depends on the techno-commercial consideration of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

