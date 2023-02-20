Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), claimed, that late on Sunday night unknown intruders threw stones at his Delhi residence, breaking its windows. “This is the fourth incident since 2014,” he added in his tweet. His domestic help informed him that his house had been stoned by anonymous miscreants when he returned from Jaipur late at night.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

The incident occurred at his Delhi home in the Ashoka Road locality from around 5:30 to 6 in the evening. “It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called ‘high security’ zone,” the member of Parliament, from Hyderabad, stated in another tweet. He also informed that a complaint has been registered with the Delhi Police. Police officers can be seen collecting evidence and conducting their investigation in the video.

It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence pic.twitter.com/8IO5IhqvmK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Owaisi in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station wrote, “I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm.”

It continued, “This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone.”

The complaint concluded by saying, “Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.”

Senior police officials reported, that a team, led by an Additional deputy commissioner of police, was dispatched to Owaisi’s house immediately, and the inquiry into the matter had already begun. Furthermore, a crime unit was deployed to gather samples and examine CCTVs.

“We have received a complaint and are registering an FIR. The vandals will be identified soon. They came in the evening and pelted stones. They left within a few minutes,” said an officer.