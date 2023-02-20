Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claims stones pelted at his house in Delhi, here is...
News Reports
Updated:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claims stones pelted at his house in Delhi, here is what we know

Owaisi in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station wrote, "I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm."

OpIndia Staff
Stones pelted at Owaisi's house in Delhi
AIMIM chief Owaisi
22

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), claimed, that late on Sunday night unknown intruders threw stones at his Delhi residence, breaking its windows. “This is the fourth incident since 2014,” he added in his tweet. His domestic help informed him that his house had been stoned by anonymous miscreants when he returned from Jaipur late at night.

The incident occurred at his Delhi home in the Ashoka Road locality from around 5:30 to 6 in the evening. “It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called ‘high security’ zone,” the member of Parliament, from Hyderabad, stated in another tweet. He also informed that a complaint has been registered with the Delhi Police. Police officers can be seen collecting evidence and conducting their investigation in the video.

Owaisi in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station wrote, “I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm.”

It continued, “This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone.”

The complaint concluded by saying, “Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.”

Senior police officials reported, that a team, led by an Additional deputy commissioner of police, was dispatched to Owaisi’s house immediately, and the inquiry into the matter had already begun. Furthermore, a crime unit was deployed to gather samples and examine CCTVs.

“We have received a complaint and are registering an FIR. The vandals will be identified soon. They came in the evening and pelted stones. They left within a few minutes,” said an officer.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOwaisi house, Delhi Owaisi house, stone pelting Owaisi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,689FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com