Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeSocial MediaLiberals cancel actor and comedian 'Aiyyo Shraddha' for meeting PM Modi
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Liberals cancel actor and comedian ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ for meeting PM Modi

While many were amused and congratulated the actor-comedian on meeting the PM of the country who remembered her screen name 'Aiyyo Shraddha', so-called liberals were found taunting her for meeting him.

OpIndia Staff
Aiyyo Shraddha met PM Modi
Aiyyo Shraddha shared her experience of meeting PM Modi, liberals cancelled her (Image: Aiyyo Shraddha/Twitter)
3

On February 13, actor and comedian Aiyyo Shraddha (Shraddha Jain) shared her experience of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was one of the famous personalities from Karnataka that met the PM during his visit to the poll-bound state. In a tweet, she said, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honourable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia!”

Later, DD News shared a video clip of Shraddha where she talked about her experience meeting the PM. She said, “Meeting the Prime Minister of our country… how do you put it quickly in words. I am still in a few days. He met me, and we shook hands as I entered the room, he said, ‘Aiyyo!’. Aiyyo is a prefix to my social media handle, it’s called Aiyyo Shraddha and the fact that he remembered it and he remembered my face and Aiyyo, and he said Aiyyo! In fact, if the photographers have clicked that picture, it’s a picture of him going Aiyyo and me going [makes expressions of surprise] because I did not expect him to say that. It was a very wonderful warm chat. He told us how proud he was about how the South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country, the richness of our country.”

Following her tweet, while many netizens congratulated her, the so-called liberals rushed to cancel the comedian for meeting the PM. Congress worker Armaan said, “Wow, so now you will start propaganda and justify 40% commissions?”

Twitter user Sachin Pawar said, “So, Shraddha…did u discuss important issues like Unemployment, Layoffs, Economy, Chinese Intrusions with Modi..or did he give tips to u on how to be a better comedian?”

Human Rights Guy said, “You seem proud!!! Ask him how it felt to spend 8000 crores on buying his flights in the middle of a pandemic when 5 -8 million Indians died.” Interestingly, both the statements by the Twitter user were propaganda and have been busted several times.

Twitter user Nita Kumar said, “I used to watch her videos for a while when she tried to highlight issues, till I sensed that she was careful to avoid topics uncomfortable for Modi & co. Stopped watching her immediately. Today my stand is validated.”

Who is Aiyyo Shraddha?

Shraddha Jain, popular as Aiyyo Shraddha on social media platforms, is an influencer and actor best known for her clean comedy. Her recent video on layoffs became a sensation on social media and gained a lot of traction. Based out of Bengaluru, she often posts videos on events in different sectors.

PM Modi met famous personalities from Karnataka

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. PM Modi also met several other famous personalities from the state, including actors, entrepreneurs and sportspersons.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaiyyo shraddha, pm meets aiyyo shraddha, aiyyo shraddha real name, who is aiyyo shraddha
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,977FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com