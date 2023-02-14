Liberals cancel actor and comedian ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ for meeting PM Modi

On February 13, actor and comedian Aiyyo Shraddha (Shraddha Jain) shared her experience of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was one of the famous personalities from Karnataka that met the PM during his visit to the poll-bound state. In a tweet, she said, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honourable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia!”

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia! pic.twitter.com/zBYexcy1I2 — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 13, 2023

Later, DD News shared a video clip of Shraddha where she talked about her experience meeting the PM. She said, “Meeting the Prime Minister of our country… how do you put it quickly in words. I am still in a few days. He met me, and we shook hands as I entered the room, he said, ‘Aiyyo!’. Aiyyo is a prefix to my social media handle, it’s called Aiyyo Shraddha and the fact that he remembered it and he remembered my face and Aiyyo, and he said Aiyyo! In fact, if the photographers have clicked that picture, it’s a picture of him going Aiyyo and me going [makes expressions of surprise] because I did not expect him to say that. It was a very wonderful warm chat. He told us how proud he was about how the South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country, the richness of our country.”

PM @narendramodi is very proud of South Indian film Industry and how it showcases the beauty of our country, says @AiyyoShraddha pic.twitter.com/118BQBFDxW — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 13, 2023

Following her tweet, while many netizens congratulated her, the so-called liberals rushed to cancel the comedian for meeting the PM. Congress worker Armaan said, “Wow, so now you will start propaganda and justify 40% commissions?”

Wow so now you will start propaganda and justify 40% commissions? — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) February 13, 2023

Twitter user Sachin Pawar said, “So, Shraddha…did u discuss important issues like Unemployment, Layoffs, Economy, Chinese Intrusions with Modi..or did he give tips to u on how to be a better comedian?”

So, Shraddha…did u discuss important issues like Unemployment, Layoffs, Economy, Chinese Intrusions with Modi..or did he give tips to u on how to be a better comedian? 🙂🙂#KarnatakaElection2023 — Sachin Pawar (@sachin181273) February 14, 2023

Human Rights Guy said, “You seem proud!!! Ask him how it felt to spend 8000 crores on buying his flights in the middle of a pandemic when 5 -8 million Indians died.” Interestingly, both the statements by the Twitter user were propaganda and have been busted several times.

You seem proud!!! Ask him how it felt to spend 8000 crores on buying his personal flights in the middle of a pandemic when 5 -8 million Indians died.. — Human Rights guy (@human_rights_99) February 13, 2023

Twitter user Nita Kumar said, “I used to watch her videos for a while when she tried to highlight issues, till I sensed that she was careful to avoid topics uncomfortable for Modi & co. Stopped watching her immediately. Today my stand is validated.”

I used to watch her videos for a while, when she tried to highlight issues, till I sensed that she was careful to avoid topics uncomfortable for Modi & co.



Stopped watching her immediately. Today my stand is validated. — J (@NitaKumar) February 13, 2023

Who is Aiyyo Shraddha?

Shraddha Jain, popular as Aiyyo Shraddha on social media platforms, is an influencer and actor best known for her clean comedy. Her recent video on layoffs became a sensation on social media and gained a lot of traction. Based out of Bengaluru, she often posts videos on events in different sectors.

PM Modi met famous personalities from Karnataka

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. PM Modi also met several other famous personalities from the state, including actors, entrepreneurs and sportspersons.