A man named Fuzail, who is accused of selling sugarcane juice contaminated with beef in the Bareilly region of Uttar Pradesh, was granted bail on Monday by the Allahabad High Court. He was arrested on November 30, 2022, at Prem Nagar police station in the Bareilly district under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (attempt to break public peace), 295-A (outraging religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 3, 5, of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. The case was registered against him as a result of a complaint made by one of his customers.

Considering the FIR’s claims, the evidence, the accused’s complicity, and the rules established by the supreme court, Justice Deepak Verma’s single-judge bench granted bail to the accused. Despite the state attorney’s opposition, the court decided in Fuzail’s favour.

Court ordered, “without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case and the law laid down by the Apex Court in Satendra Kumar Antil Vs. C.B.I. & Another, S.L.P.(Crl.) No. 5191 of 2021, the Court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail. The bail application is allowed.”

The applicant’s attorney, Hasan Parvez, argued, that he is innocent and has been wrongfully accused in this case for nefarious reasons. He stated that Fuzail was engaged in the business of selling sugarcane juice, and that when a disagreement developed regarding payment, the complainant falsely accused him of selling juice laced with beef and filed an FIR.

Furthermore, he asserted that there was no Chemical Analyst’s Report (Forensic Science Laboratory Report) of the alleged incident, which would have been able to support the prosecution’s version of events. Therefore, no violation of the stated sections is established. Moreover, Fuzail has been incarcerated since November 30, 2022. In addition, the attorney promised the court that if his client is granted bail, he will cooperate with the prosecution and not abuse his freedom.

In light of the foregoing, the Court granted the accused relief upon his provision of a personal bond and two sureties each in the equivalent amount to the satisfaction of the court in question. The court further said that after being released on bail, the accused will not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating/pressurizing the witnesses, he will cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment, and will not indulge in any criminal activity. If he breaches any of these conditions, the bail will be cancelled, the court order stated.