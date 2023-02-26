Armaan Malik and his two wives hit out on Armaan Malik, the singer, for saying he finds news about his namesake ‘disgusting’

YouTuber Armaan Malik (real name Sandeep) and his two wives have lashed out on Armaan Malik, the singer, who had pulled up media for printing news on Malik and his two wives who are pregnant at the same time. On February 24, 2023, Armaan Malik, the singer, tweeted and asked media houses to stop calling Armaan Malik (YouTuber) by that name as his real name is Sandeep.

Armaan Malik, the singer, hits out on Armaan Malik, the YouTuber

Malik (Singer) was reacting to a news item where in Malik (YouTuber) had ‘slapped’ one of his pregnant wives. The Maliks, in their many problematic videos which also involve their minor son, stage such scenes of violence and abuse and portray them as ‘prank’ videos for an audience of over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. In the above video, too, it was a prank where Malik (YouTuber) would ‘slap’ his pregnant wives.

Malik (singer) said that he did not like waking up to such news and it disgusted him and felt his name being misused. “Hate waking up and reading articles like this,” he had tweeted.

Responding to this tweet, the Maliks (YouTube) have come out with a video pulling him up.

In a video titled ‘Jaise log waisa jawab’, Malik (YouTuber) said that the topic he is to broach today is critical and might even raise controversy but he doesn’t care as they are right in their place. He said that many people could have similar sounding names. He (YouTuber) said that he is five years older to Armaan (singer) and he had two names at home, Sandeep and Armaan.

YouTuber Malik said that he has never met Malik (singer) and that if media prints news about them which make him feel disgusted, it is not their fault. His friend then said that there might be at least 1 crore Armaan Maliks all over the world and no one has patented the same.

YouTuber Malik then said that Malik, the singer, and his family have long been associated with Bollywood which made him a singer and became famous. Malik said that he is a self-made man and that he has always done TikTok and YouTube and all under the name of Armaan Malik and it was not inspired from the singer’s name.

“If you would have tried to achieve what you have on your own, then I would have been more famous than you. More people would have known me than you. This is the bitter truth,” he said.

Then his wife, Kritika, said that they have never misused his name either. She said they make videos about themselves and have neither used his name or his thumbnail. Armaan then asked him to not be jealous.

Armaan Malik (singer) is son of Daboo Malik, who is brother of music composter Anu Malik. He is also grandson of veteran music composter Sardar Malik. YouTuber Armaan Malik recently made it to media after news of his two wives being pregnant at same time broke. Some reports suggest he was earlier married to another woman and got divorced from her. He also has one child from his wife Payal who is currently expecting twins. You can read more about him here.