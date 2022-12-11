YouTuber Armaan Malik is in news because of his two wives, Payal and Kritika, being pregnant at the same time with Payal being pregnant with twins. Malik already has one son, Chirayu, with Payal. The news became viral after mainstream media picked it up when Armaan posted pictures with his two wives together showing off the baby bumps on a post in Instagram.

Except, this news has been around since a long time for Malikians like yours truly who has been devouring their content like addiction ever since the video of their love story came out last year where Armaan had compared his two wives to his two kidneys to show how he loves them both equally. It’s not that I went looking for it. Google algorithm just threw the part one video on my timeline when Payal and Kritika came together to discuss how each met Armaan and how both of them got married to him within a week of knowing each other.

And despite promising to share the love story in 4-5 parts, they wrapped it up in just 2 parts. Payal first talks about how she met Armaan while working at a bank and how they got talking and within a week moved in with him. She reveals how after initial struggle with miscarriage, she gave birth to Chirayu, their son, in 2016. She does mix up dates as Payal claims she conceived Chirayu in January or May 2015 and he was born in May 2016 which would be quite not possible. Anyway, in same clip they mention how Payal met Kritika via a common friend sometime in 2018. And they would initially hang out. Sometime later, Kritika comes over to stay at their place and where she met Armaan at her place and they fell in love and how they ‘got married’ and then informed Payal how the two were now married.

In part two of the video they talk a little about how Payal’s family took her back home with them but eventually love won and she returned to Armaan and his new wife Kritika and how the three of them live together under same roof as happy ‘trouple’ along with the son. He also mentions how both of his wives are like his two kidneys and he loves them equally.

So now, the thing is, in this video Armaan and Kritika mention how they had court marriage first. The couple also had an elaborate wedding ceremony after Kritika’s family accepted them. However, since Payal did not have her ‘dream wedding’ so to say with Armaan, earlier this year, when the ‘trouple’ were in Hyderabad, Armaan and Payal had an elaborate wedding with haldi, mehendi and all other functions.

They now live in Chandigarh tricity area and run a salon. And make reels, songs where Arman is the lead actor. Most of the reels of Kritika and Payal involve them walking in slow motion while Armaan’s song plays in background.

Netizens have also speculated whether the ‘trouple’ have converted to Islam but there is no confirmation on that yet. They regularly visit the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan where they have a lot of faith in, but the women also celebrate Hindu festivals like Karwa Chauth.

Maliks at Ajmer Sharif

In one of the vlogs, Armaan also talks about how he visits the Ajmer Dargah very often.

The ‘trouple’ now have a bigger bed in their bedroom where the three of them can sleep together. It is not yet clear whether the child Chirayu sleep on his own independently in his room or with his parents.

The huge bed of the Maliks

The two women underwent IVF, as explained in detail in their daily vlogs, and incidentally ended up becoming pregnant at the same time. It is revealed that Payal is pregnant with twins.

Before the ‘trouple’ became a YouTube sensation, they would make lot of videos on TikTok where they would show domestic abuse and misogyny and adultery. This would usually be followed by a social message. They also give out various nationalism and patriotism lessons on Instagram reels now.

They also make a lot of dubsmash style voiceover viral reels.

They also propagate communal harmony and show how everyone respects every religion.

In above video one can see Armaan Malik praying to Hindu gods and also letting two Muslim men who had come to deliver their suitcases offer namaz in their homes. They also show the delivery men being respectful to Hindu gods and removing shoes before entering the home. A lot of this content is fictionalised and had propelled them to stardom and fame.

As I said, slow motion and social message in one video.

The ‘trouple’ almost always gets trolled in their comments section for having two wives but as one can see, it hasn’t quite affected them. In many videos we can see the two wives are twinning or wearing similar coordinated outfits in different colours and many times brands also send across same/similar outfits for the wives to wear which they show off in their slowmotion reels.

One can see Payal and Kritika wearing similar outfit from a brand, but in different colours.

Here is their standard slow-motion move.

They really love it.

Meanwhile, as per gossip on a reddit thread, he had a third wife as well, the OG, whom he got legally divorced now and paid off settlement.

Reddit gossip on Armaan Malik

As per Reddit users, Armaan Malik is a Hindu (real name Sandeep) and is from Haryana. He has total three wives, of which first one, the OG, he has divorced. It was an arranged marriage and he had two children from that wife. Now, Payal is his ‘second wife’ but they never got legally married, they just live together and had a ‘wedding ceremony’ recently with pheras and all, but it is only with Kritika that has legal seal of approval in the courts. The Reddit user Crumbled Cookiee mentioned that in one of his videos he has clarified he is a Hindu and has not converted to Islam. And contrary to popular opinion as per our internal team discussion, I have not seen all their videos even if I appear to have seen them.

The question about Armaan’s faith emerged because of bigamy (or rather polygamy) which is not allowed as per laws in India for Hindus. For Muslims, however, as per Personal Law Board, a Muslim man can take up to four legal (as per Sharia) wives. Armaan, too, is a common name in both Hindus and Muslims. Hence it seemed the ‘trouple’ may have converted to Islam to be legally wedded. However, now that seems highly unlikely.