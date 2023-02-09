On February 8, at least 33 police personnel, including female police officers, were injured, and dozens of police vehicles were damaged by armed Sikh protesters near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52-Sector 53 dividing road. The protesters were part of Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, also known as Bandi Sikhs. Some of them are convicts of the Beant Singh assassination case.

In the video above, screams of police personnel can be heard. Chandigarh Police has registered a case under relevant sections at Sector 36 police station. Mohali Police has registered another FIR for an attempt to murder, rioting and assault of public servants at Mataur police station. A probe is underway into the matter.

#YouthofPunjab thanks for over glorification & fake stories, a “bully” is created in backyard calling cops of your own state as “bhaiyas” think most of us know “bhaiya” actual meaning in #Punjab pic.twitter.com/jIMoKoUOYg — Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) February 9, 2023

As per reports, the protesters gathered near the border around 1 PM. They had planned to march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence. The police barricaded the road and stopped them from proceedings. As per reports, the protesters pelted stones at the police officials and in retaliation police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Within minutes, the clash between the protesters and police got violent. The visuals on social media platforms show that armed Sikhs attacked the police with rods, sticks, swords and other sharp-edged weapons. Protesters riding horses and tractors ploughed into police barricades attempting to enter Chandigarh.

The police retaliated and used lathi charges and water cannons to stop them. Reports suggest that the use of force by the police further angered the protesters. They climbed the water cannon vehicle and attacked the police officers controlling the machine, followed up by mounting their flags on it. Nihang Sikhs, who were on the road, created a ruckus and damaged dozens of police vehicles. Barricades were dragged from their positions and moved away while protesters raised slogans.

What we are becoming to we really show case us like #Talibans ??

Reporter who can not speak truth if these videos circulated all over world then, look @KabulSingh1987 paji @IntConfused has done wrong asking 🗡 to be banned in public??#GuruSahib never told us to attack innocents. pic.twitter.com/cish09ZKaH — Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) February 8, 2023

The violent clash lasted over two hours. 22 police personnel of Chandigarh Police and 11 of Mohali police were reportedly injured. Seven of them were female police personnel. Nine were from Rapid Action Force, and three were Home Guards volunteers. All of them were rushed to the hospital.

Scenes of yesterday in #Chandigarh shame on law & order situation handled by our forces, why police remain as mute spectator when all these things are happening. pic.twitter.com/JYgZmiR2vT — Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) February 9, 2023

Director of Health Services of Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh, said, “The injured cops were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Though most of the injuries were blunt, some cops were hit with sharp-edged objects. No cop sustained severe injuries. All are stable.” One police personnel was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The injured police personnel of Mohali Police, including head constables and constables, were shifted to Phase-6 civil hospital.

Before the protesters left the scene, they allegedly took away a fire tender and over a dozen barricades of Chandigarh Police with them. While returning to Mohali after the violence, the protesters tried to march towards the police barricades placed by Mohali Police. However, they were stopped by the organisers of Kaumi Insaaf Morcha and directed to return to YPS Chowk, where the protests were happening.

Notably, Kaumi Insaaf Morcha and farmer unions have been protesting at YPS Chowk for several days seeking the release of Sikh prisoners. They also sought murder cases against officials and politicians allegedly responsible for the police action in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against Sikh protesters. The protest has been on since January 7.

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Ranjan has blamed Kaumi Insaaf Morcha for the violence. In a statement, he said, “Kaumi Insaaf Morcha is solely responsible for whatever happened today. Hooligans were part of the crowd. A meeting was already slated for them on Wednesday. Despite that, they resorted to violence. Legal action will be taken against all those involved.”

He added, “Three days back, the protesters announced that they would march to the Punjab CM’s house. They were informed that permission for any protest could not be granted, as Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in Chandigarh. Yet on Wednesday, around 150 protesters came to Sector 52/53 dividing road to enter the city and attacked policemen when they were stopped,” the DGP detailed.

He further added that the police did not provoke the protesters and exercised restraint for a long time. However, the protesters went on a rampage, injured police officials, and took away fire tenders and barricades. DGP also raised questions over the inaction of the Punjab Police. He said, “How were armed men allowed to walk on the streets?”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chandigarh advisor Dharam pal said the matter would be taken up with the Punjab state government. On the other hand, the Kaumi Insaaf Morcha has condemned the violence. They also accused the police of using force against the protesters.