Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDehradun: Maulana gets 20 years in jail and a penalty of Rs 50000 for...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Dehradun: Maulana gets 20 years in jail and a penalty of Rs 50000 for raping a minor girl inside his madrasa

During the hearing, the victim retracted her statement. Along with the victim, her parents also started turning hostile. However, the police continued their efforts. During the hearing, the medical report of the accused Maulana Zeeshan, and the victim became a major basis for punishment.

OpIndia Staff
maulana
Dehradun court sentences madrasa cleric Maulana Zeeshan to 20 years in jail. Representational Image
1

A court in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun has sentenced a maulana to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl in a madarsa. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Zeeshan, of which Rs 40,000 will have to be paid to the victim.

During the hearing of this case, the victim retracted her statement and her parents were also denying any crime. However, the evidence obtained from the police investigation and reports of medical examination was considered a basis for the punishment.

The incident took place on 19 March 2020 in the Patel Nagar police station area of Dehradun. The father of the minor girl used to run a taxi to support his family. Zeeshan, a 30-year-old man who was a Maulana by profession was their neighbour. He used to teach in the neighbourhood madrasa. Originally a resident of the Purkazi police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Zeeshan allegedly was ‘interested’ in the girl. On the day of the incident, the girl’s father had gone out to work.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that on the day of the incident, his daughter was sweeping her courtyard. During this time, Maulana Zeeshan, who lives in the neighbourhood and was already familiar, asked the victim to fetch some water for him. When the girl went to the accused with water, Zeeshan locked her in a room in the madarsa. During this time, he raped the minor girl. Later, he also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The frightened victim girl told the whole thing to her family members. The family lodged an FIR in the case, after which the police arrested Zeeshan on 20 March 2020. The case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

During the hearing, the victim retracted her statement. Along with the victim, her parents also started turning hostile. However, the police continued their efforts. During the hearing, the medical report of the accused Maulana Zeeshan, and the victim became a major basis for punishment.

During the hearing, Special Judge (POCSO) Meena Deupa sentenced maulana Zeeshan to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of non-payment of the fine amount, Zeeshan will have to spend two more months in jail. Out of this fine of Rs 50,000, 40 thousand rupees will be given to the victim. Zeeshan has been sent to jail. Public prosecutor Alpana Thapa argued in court on behalf of the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaulana rape, madrasa rape cases, POCSO cases
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
617,629FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com