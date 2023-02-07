A court in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun has sentenced a maulana to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl in a madarsa. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Zeeshan, of which Rs 40,000 will have to be paid to the victim.

During the hearing of this case, the victim retracted her statement and her parents were also denying any crime. However, the evidence obtained from the police investigation and reports of medical examination was considered a basis for the punishment.

The incident took place on 19 March 2020 in the Patel Nagar police station area of Dehradun. The father of the minor girl used to run a taxi to support his family. Zeeshan, a 30-year-old man who was a Maulana by profession was their neighbour. He used to teach in the neighbourhood madrasa. Originally a resident of the Purkazi police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Zeeshan allegedly was ‘interested’ in the girl. On the day of the incident, the girl’s father had gone out to work.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that on the day of the incident, his daughter was sweeping her courtyard. During this time, Maulana Zeeshan, who lives in the neighbourhood and was already familiar, asked the victim to fetch some water for him. When the girl went to the accused with water, Zeeshan locked her in a room in the madarsa. During this time, he raped the minor girl. Later, he also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The frightened victim girl told the whole thing to her family members. The family lodged an FIR in the case, after which the police arrested Zeeshan on 20 March 2020. The case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

During the hearing, the victim retracted her statement. Along with the victim, her parents also started turning hostile. However, the police continued their efforts. During the hearing, the medical report of the accused Maulana Zeeshan, and the victim became a major basis for punishment.

During the hearing, Special Judge (POCSO) Meena Deupa sentenced maulana Zeeshan to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of non-payment of the fine amount, Zeeshan will have to spend two more months in jail. Out of this fine of Rs 50,000, 40 thousand rupees will be given to the victim. Zeeshan has been sent to jail. Public prosecutor Alpana Thapa argued in court on behalf of the police.