Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Salman, another accused in Hanuman Jayanti riots in Jahangirpuri arrested
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Salman, another accused in Hanuman Jayanti riots in Jahangirpuri arrested

Salman was absconding since Hanuman Jayanti riots in April last year and had a reward of Rs 25,000 in his name.

ANI
Delhi Police
Delhi Police
4

Delhi police on Monday arrested a man in connection to last year’s riots that broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. 

“The arrested accused has been identified as Salman alias Suleman”, officials said. According to the Delhi police, the arrested accused, Saman, was wanted in connection to the Jahangirpuri riots that happened last year. 

He was absconding since then, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced in his name, officials said. 

The Special Staff Team of North West District arrested Salman. 

On April 16, 2022 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, a group of people allegedly instigated the public and pelted stones, glass bottles upon the opposite party and police staff deployed on duty. 

According to police, clashes broke out between two communities during the procession and stones were pelted in the area.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi riots, jahangirpuri riots, hanuman jayanti riots
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade apologises after video of him putting his foot on ‘Om’ symbol in a movie goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Talpade said that him putting his foot on the Om symbol in the film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal was inadvertent and if he would have noticed it he would have brought it up to the director's attention.
News Reports

Muslim complainant who filed case against Baba Ramdev in Rajasthan says he is unaware of it, read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pathai Khan, in whose name the FIR is filed, has stated that his lawyer, whom he was consulting in different case, took his signature on blank document which was eventually used for filing police complaint against Baba Ramdev.

Was The Wire’s Arfa, Hussain Haidry part of the India Conference at Harvard 2023? No. But there were other problematic speakers: Details

Rajasthan: Mohammad Sohail arrested by NIA in PFI conspiracy case, says he is closely associated with Kanhaiya Lal’s killer Gaus Mohammed

How Acharya Lokesh Muni did a massive service to Sanatan Dharma by protesting the Islamic supremacist rhetoric by Madanis at Jamiat conference

ByteDance, TikTok’s owner and Meta, Facebook’s parent company to compete in virtual reality segment

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,865FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com