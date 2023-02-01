Wednesday, February 1, 2023
HomeNews Reports‘Everything for Adani, nothing for common man’: Opposition reacts to Budget 2023 in the...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Everything for Adani, nothing for common man’: Opposition reacts to Budget 2023 in the usual way

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "No solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment. Poor got just words & rhetoric. Budget benefits only the big industrialists. Tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation & price-rise, it’s like a drop in the ocean for the middle class."

OpIndia Staff
Finance Minister
Opposition reacted to Budget 2023-24 (Image: Zee Business)
7

On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for Financial Year 2023-24. While the government announced a comprehensive budget that benefits a larger section of the working class and middle and lower income groups, the opposition criticised the budget by calling it ‘corporate friendly’.

In a statement, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said though there were good aspects of the budget, the Finance Minister did not mention MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment and inflation.

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan called it ‘sapno ka saudagar’ and claimed there was no mention of how inflation and unemployment will be controlled. He said there was nothing new in the budget for 2023.

Calling it a pro-corporate budget, Congress leader K Suresh said that the budget would fulfil the interests of Adani. He further claimed that the common man has been ignored in the budget. “This budget is for Adani, Ambani, Gujarat,” he said.

PDP leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti claimed the budget has nothing new and it has been the same for the last 8-9 years. She suggested that the taxes have been increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes and subsidies. She said, “Tax being collected for some crony capitalists & big businessmen.”

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the budget was announced keeping elections in mind hence the relaxation was given to the middle class. She said there was no mention of farmers, employment and youth in the budget.

BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla called it a ‘mathematical confirmation of the failure of Modi govt’. She claimed that as the salaried persons get “good salaries” in Telangana, the additional rebates announced were of no use. “We hoped tax rebate of up to Rs 10 lakhs,” she said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, “No solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment. Poor got just words & rhetoric. Budget benefits only the big industrialists. Tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation & price-rise, it’s like a drop in the ocean for the middle class.”

Contrary to the claims made by the opposition leaders, there were many aspects of the Union budget FY 2023-24 that are being praised as middle-class and poor-friendly. Not to forget, major relief has been announced for the middle-class section in personal income tax. Furthermore, the tax rebates for MSMEs and cooperations will help in reducing expenses and increasing employment. The budget has seen a major jump in the funds for PM Awas Yojana. It has been increased by 66 per cent to Rs 79,000 crores. Detailed budget reports can be seen here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUnion Budget news, Shashi Tharoor budget, Mufti Mehbooba
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,526FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com