On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for Financial Year 2023-24. While the government announced a comprehensive budget that benefits a larger section of the working class and middle and lower income groups, the opposition criticised the budget by calling it ‘corporate friendly’.

In a statement, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said though there were good aspects of the budget, the Finance Minister did not mention MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment and inflation.

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan called it ‘sapno ka saudagar’ and claimed there was no mention of how inflation and unemployment will be controlled. He said there was nothing new in the budget for 2023.

Calling it a pro-corporate budget, Congress leader K Suresh said that the budget would fulfil the interests of Adani. He further claimed that the common man has been ignored in the budget. “This budget is for Adani, Ambani, Gujarat,” he said.

PDP leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti claimed the budget has nothing new and it has been the same for the last 8-9 years. She suggested that the taxes have been increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes and subsidies. She said, “Tax being collected for some crony capitalists & big businessmen.”

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the budget was announced keeping elections in mind hence the relaxation was given to the middle class. She said there was no mention of farmers, employment and youth in the budget.

BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla called it a ‘mathematical confirmation of the failure of Modi govt’. She claimed that as the salaried persons get “good salaries” in Telangana, the additional rebates announced were of no use. “We hoped tax rebate of up to Rs 10 lakhs,” she said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, “No solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment. Poor got just words & rhetoric. Budget benefits only the big industrialists. Tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation & price-rise, it’s like a drop in the ocean for the middle class.”

Contrary to the claims made by the opposition leaders, there were many aspects of the Union budget FY 2023-24 that are being praised as middle-class and poor-friendly. Not to forget, major relief has been announced for the middle-class section in personal income tax. Furthermore, the tax rebates for MSMEs and cooperations will help in reducing expenses and increasing employment. The budget has seen a major jump in the funds for PM Awas Yojana. It has been increased by 66 per cent to Rs 79,000 crores. Detailed budget reports can be seen here.