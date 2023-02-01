Ghaziabad: Muslim family that intends to perform ‘Ghar Wapsi’ gets threats, seeks police protection

In the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim family has sought police protection as the family wants to do Gharwapsi and convert to Hinduism. The family has been receiving threats from several people. A case has been registered on the basis of the family’s complaint lodged on January 27 and the family has been provided police security.

The reported incident is from Nyay Khand 3 of Indirapuram police station limits. Mohammed Rais who resides in Ghaziabad along with his wife and two children since 2014 is originally from Dwarka.

Rais reportedly has said that for the last few years, he has been studying Hindu Dharma and was very influenced by it. Later, he along with his family decided to convert to Hinduism. When he informed his relatives about his decision, the relatives opposed it and even severed ties with Rais and his family.

According to a Jagran report, Mohammed Rais was visited in December of last year by a person and two of his acquaintances Rehaan and Raja. They made an effort to dissuade Rais from converting to Hinduism. They also gave Rs.10000 to him.

On January 23, the three of them again came to meet Rais, they pressured him and took him to Noida. The three persons again pressured Rais not to convert to Hinduism and when he refused to change his decision they snatched his mobile phone. However, Rais managed to escape from their captivity and informed Indirapuram police about the incident upon reaching his residence in Ghaziabad. Indirapuram Police has charged the three accused with intimidation.

Rais is a graduate and works at a garments shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Rais while speaking to ETV Bharat said that he is a Muslim by birth and followed Islam for the last 26 years. He even read Quran and understood it. He added that he found several verses objectionable and when he further read to understand better, he found even more “wrong things” in the book.

According to ACP Swatantra Singh, a complaint was lodged on January 27 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, alleging that a Muslim youth is being intimidated as he wants to convert to Hinduism. The identities of three people were also mentioned by the youth in the complaint, and it was on this premise that the police opened an investigation and gave the youth security assurances.