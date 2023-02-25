Days after a video of a middle-aged man in Goa claiming allegiance to Pakistan for being a Muslim went viral on social media, locals in Calangute town gheraoed and confronted the accused.

In a video shared by popular Twitter user Madhur Singh on Friday (February 24), the locals could be seen asking the man to hold his ears and apologise for his behaviour.

“I love India baba, I really love India,” he was heard saying with folded hands. The man was also seen reluctantly chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ with his co-religionists, wearing a skull cap.

The man who was supporting Pakistan in Goa pic.twitter.com/jE8IidAf9K — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 24, 2023

In another video that has now come to light, some locals were seen questioning an elderly man and the onlookers about their ‘alleged support for ‘love’ for India’s arch-rival, Pakistan.

“If you like Pakistan, then, why are you still here? Go to Pakistan then,” said one local. Another local cautioned, “If I ever hear Pakistan Zindabad slogans here, then, I will personally escort everyone to the border. Your shop will be shut.”

“You guys come here and do this because we locals do not object,” another man was heard saying.

Goa me Pakistan

Goa ka condition dekho pic.twitter.com/1aMh6xKLH6 — Aamita Ssinnggaa (@ssinnggaa) February 25, 2023

The Background of the Controversy

On February 22 morning, travel vlogger Davud Akhundzada took to Twitter to share a video of Goa residents supporting Pakistan during a cricket match against New Zealand.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed Davud interacting with a few men in Calangute Bazar in the North Goa district. The travel vlogger saw that the men were watching a cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

“You are cheering for New Zealand?”, Davud inquired. A middle-aged man, sitting on a chair, promptly responded, “Pakistan.” On being asked about the specific reason for supporting India’s arch-rival, he emphasised, “This is Muslim area.”

Davud, who hails from Prague in the Czech Republic, was taken aback by the response. “Interesting that they are cheering for Pakistan in India in the bazaar in Goa against New Zealand,” he added.

The video was originally posted by Davud Akhundzada on his official Youtube channel on December 26, 2022. In the longer version of the video, the middle-aged man could be heard saying, “This is all Muslim area. All Pakistanis.”

“And you are sitting in the bar…Nice guys, enjoy,” the travel vlogger reminded him that alcohol is prohibited in Islam. In the caption of his video, Davud wrote, “This was very surprising for me to see. But it is the reality that I want to share the whole story with no edits.”

As per the match fixtures of the Pakistani cricket team, it is clear that the video was originally recorded on November 9 last year i.e. during the 1st semi-final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.