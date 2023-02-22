On Tuesday (February 22) morning, travel vlogger Davud Akhundzada took to Twitter to share a video of Goa residents supporting Pakistan during a cricket match against New Zealand.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, showed Davud interacting with a few men in Calangute Bazar in the North Goa district. The travel vlogger saw that the men were watching a cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

“You are cheering for New Zealand?”, Davud inquired. A middle-aged man, sitting on a chair, promptly responded, “Pakistan.” On being asked about the specific reason for supporting India’s arch-rival, he emphasised, “This is Muslim area.”

Davud, who hails from Prague in the Czech Republic, was taken aback by the response. “Interesting that they are cheering for Pakistan in India in the bazaar in Goa against New Zealand,” he added.

Soon after, the video was shared extensively on social media. Popular Twitter user ‘Mr Sinha’ re-posted the clip with the caption, “Snakes living in our backyard.”

Snakes living in our backyard….!!! pic.twitter.com/qG2y61cu25 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 22, 2023

The video was originally posted by Davud Akhundzada on his official Youtube channel on December 26, 2022. In the longer version of the video, the middle-aged man could be heard as saying, “This is all Muslim area. All Pakistanis.”

“And you are sitting in the bar…Nice guys, enjoy,” the travel vlogger reminded him that alcohol is prohibited in Islam. In the caption of his video, Davud wrote, “This was very surprising for me to see. But it is the reality that I want to share the whole story with no edits.”

As per the match fixtures of the Pakistani cricket team, it is clear that the video was originally recorded on November 9 last year i.e. during the 1st semi-final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against New Zealand.

Davud Akhundzada left his corporate job in September 2021 to become a full-time digital creator of travel vlogger. He boasts of a whopping 251K subscribers on Youtube.