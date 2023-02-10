Friday, February 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGoogle engineer develops GitaGPT, a Bhagavad Gita-inspired AI chatbot for those seeking spiritual guidance
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Google engineer develops GitaGPT, a Bhagavad Gita-inspired AI chatbot for those seeking spiritual guidance

The GitaGPT was developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, an engineer at Google, utilizing the powerful GPT-3 language model. This AI technology was specifically trained on the Bhagwad Gita, the 700-verse Hindu scripture, to deliver its remarkable results.

OpIndia Staff
GitaGPT
GitaGPT
17

OpenAI has introduced cutting-edge AI technology for long-form question-answering, known as ChatGPT. This AI is capable of providing conversational answers to even the most complex questions. And just in line with ChatGPT, there’s an even more specialized platform available to offer spiritual guidance. The latest addition to the AI chatbot scene is GitaGPT, promising to deliver answers drawn straight from the revered Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

The GitaGPT was developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, an engineer at Google, utilizing the powerful GPT-3 language model. This AI technology was specifically trained on the Bhagwad Gita, the 700-verse Hindu scripture, to deliver its remarkable results.

“GitaGPT is a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Bhagavad Gita,” reads the description.

GitaGPT, the AI bot draws upon the timeless knowledge and wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, one of Hinduism’s ancient scriptures, to offer users guidance and enlightenment in their life choices.

By utilising the profound wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, GitaGPT provides its users with a distinctive viewpoint and a deeper comprehension of their inquiries. GitaGPT offers individuals a unique perspective on life’s big questions, like life purpose and ethical dilemmas, by providing answers informed by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The goal is to give users insightful and meaningful guidance to help them navigate their lives.

GitaGPT provides answers to deep philosophical conundrums of life

The creator of the AI tool, Vineet, shared a few examples of how the chatbot worked.

In one of the interactions, the question was posed, “What is the purpose of life?” The GitaGPT bot responded with, “The Bhagavad Gita explains the meaning of life as seeking liberation from ageing and death, seeking refuge in the divine, and realizing the knowledge of the self and all action. It involves dedicating oneself to the divine and performing actions as an offering, with a detached and knowledgeable mindset. The ultimate aim is to attain the brilliant Supreme Being.”

Besides, the chatbot also quotes specific verses from the Hindu scripture from which the answer is inspired.

We tried checking for ourselves but GitaGPT seems to be under beta testing as it did not answer our question.

Source: https://www.gitagpt.in

However, its launch has had the internet buzzing about a chatbot that could impart life lessons drawn from the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita and share timeless knowledge with the enquirer.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi said in parliament exactly what PFI claimed in propaganda against the Agnipath scheme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed in parliament that army didn't want the Agnipath scheme, but it was forced on them by RSS and Ajit Doval
News Reports

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi brings horrific excuse to cover up child marriage cases, bats for families that are depriving pregnant underage girls of medical...

OpIndia Staff -
This is a day after a 16-year-old pregnant minor girl lost her life while she was on the way to a hospital in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The family members of the girl had tried to execute her delivery at home to cover up the crime of child marriage.

Another partition by 2047? A deadline given by Islamists and Leftists: This is how

Adani Group hires top US legal giant Wachtell to fight against Hindenburg Research: Report

Uttar Pradesh: Protests erupt after one Jitullah Khan uses tricolour to wipe his e-rickshaw; case registered

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot reads last year’s budget in assembly for several minutes before Congress leaders realise what is happening

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,224FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com