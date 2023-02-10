OpenAI has introduced cutting-edge AI technology for long-form question-answering, known as ChatGPT. This AI is capable of providing conversational answers to even the most complex questions. And just in line with ChatGPT, there’s an even more specialized platform available to offer spiritual guidance. The latest addition to the AI chatbot scene is GitaGPT, promising to deliver answers drawn straight from the revered Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

The GitaGPT was developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, an engineer at Google, utilizing the powerful GPT-3 language model. This AI technology was specifically trained on the Bhagwad Gita, the 700-verse Hindu scripture, to deliver its remarkable results.

“GitaGPT is a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Bhagavad Gita,” reads the description.

GitaGPT, the AI bot draws upon the timeless knowledge and wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, one of Hinduism’s ancient scriptures, to offer users guidance and enlightenment in their life choices.

By utilising the profound wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, GitaGPT provides its users with a distinctive viewpoint and a deeper comprehension of their inquiries. GitaGPT offers individuals a unique perspective on life’s big questions, like life purpose and ethical dilemmas, by providing answers informed by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The goal is to give users insightful and meaningful guidance to help them navigate their lives.

GitaGPT provides answers to deep philosophical conundrums of life

The creator of the AI tool, Vineet, shared a few examples of how the chatbot worked.

In one of the interactions, the question was posed, “What is the purpose of life?” The GitaGPT bot responded with, “The Bhagavad Gita explains the meaning of life as seeking liberation from ageing and death, seeking refuge in the divine, and realizing the knowledge of the self and all action. It involves dedicating oneself to the divine and performing actions as an offering, with a detached and knowledgeable mindset. The ultimate aim is to attain the brilliant Supreme Being.”

Besides, the chatbot also quotes specific verses from the Hindu scripture from which the answer is inspired.

We tried checking for ourselves but GitaGPT seems to be under beta testing as it did not answer our question.

However, its launch has had the internet buzzing about a chatbot that could impart life lessons drawn from the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita and share timeless knowledge with the enquirer.